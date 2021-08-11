JULY 28
•Narcotics, West Minneola Avenue and Fourth Street, possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance
• DUE, 500 block East Broome Street, arrested driving under the influence
• Flee to elude, State Road 50 and U.S. Highway 27, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop
• Trespass, 600 block SR 50 East, subject trespassed from location
• Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for domestic battery
JULY 29
• Grand theft, 1000 block Hancock Road, subject took item without paying
• Narcotics, SR 50 and Fifth Street, possession of cocaine and marijuana
• Narcotics, 700 block SR 50 East, possession of several controlled substances
• Narcotics, SR 50 and Lake Boulevard, possession of amphetamines
JULY 30
• Warrant and narcotics, U.S. 27 and Division street, arrested on active warrant, possession of marijuana
• Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location
• Business burglary, 2000 block SR 50 East, attempt to remove property
• DUI, Lake Minneola Shores, driving under the influence
• Trespass, 10,000 block SR 50, trespassed from location
• Warrant, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested on an active warrant
• Flee to Elude, Lake Minneola, fled from officers during attempt to stop a motorcraft
• Aggravated battery, 1000 block Anderson Street, arrested for aggravated battery.
AUG. 2
• Criminal mischief, 1000 block Anderson Street, front door found shattered