JULY 28

 

•Narcotics, West Minneola Avenue and Fourth Street, possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance

DUE, 500 block East Broome Street, arrested driving under the influence

Flee to elude, State Road 50 and U.S. Highway 27, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop

Trespass, 600 block SR 50 East, subject trespassed from location

Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for domestic battery

 

JULY 29

 

Grand theft, 1000 block Hancock Road, subject took item without paying

Narcotics, SR 50 and Fifth Street, possession of cocaine and marijuana

Narcotics, 700 block SR 50 East, possession of several controlled substances

Narcotics, SR 50 and Lake Boulevard, possession of amphetamines

 

JULY 30

 

Warrant and narcotics, U.S. 27 and Division street, arrested on active warrant, possession of marijuana

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location

Business burglary, 2000 block SR 50 East, attempt to remove property

DUI, Lake Minneola Shores, driving under the influence

Trespass, 10,000 block SR 50, trespassed from location

Warrant, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested on an active warrant

Flee to Elude, Lake Minneola, fled from officers during attempt to stop a motorcraft

Aggravated battery, 1000 block Anderson Street, arrested for aggravated battery.

 

AUG. 2

 

Criminal mischief, 1000 block Anderson Street, front door found shattered

Recommended for you