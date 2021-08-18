AUG. 4
Trespass, 600 block River Birch Court, subjects trespassed from location
Attempted kidnapping, 800 block West Osceola Street, complainant reported an attempted kidnapping
AUG. 5
Narcotics, 600 block State Road 50, possession of a controlled substance
Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Hunt Street, arrested on an active warrant
AUG. 6
Trespass, 700 block SR 50 East, trespassed from location
Domestic battery, 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive, reported domestic battery at location
DUI, SR50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, driving under the influence
AUG. 7
Retail theft and warrant, 1000 block Jones Lake Road, arrested for retail theft and active warrant
AUG. 8
Battery, 1000 block SR 50 East, arrested for battery
Domestic battery, 800 block of School Street, arrested for domestic battery
AUG. 9
Death, 1000 block of 12th Street, no sign of foul play
Theft and fraud, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, complainant advised credit care taken from this location and charges made on the account
Theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, complainant advised credit care taken from this location and charges made on the account
AUG. 10
Weapons offense and resisting w/out violence, SR 50 and Disston Avenue, arrested for possession of firearm by felon and resisting arrest without violence