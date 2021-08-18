police graphic

AUG. 4

Trespass, 600 block River Birch Court, subjects trespassed from location

Attempted kidnapping, 800 block West Osceola Street, complainant reported an attempted kidnapping

 

AUG. 5

Narcotics, 600 block State Road 50, possession of a controlled substance

Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Hunt Street, arrested on an active warrant

 

AUG. 6

Trespass, 700 block SR 50 East, trespassed from location

Domestic battery, 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive, reported domestic battery at location

DUI, SR50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, driving under the influence

 

AUG. 7

Retail theft and warrant, 1000 block Jones Lake Road, arrested for retail theft and active warrant

 

AUG. 8

Battery, 1000 block SR 50 East, arrested for battery

Domestic battery, 800 block of School Street, arrested for domestic battery

 

AUG. 9

Death, 1000 block of 12th Street, no sign of foul play

Theft and fraud, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, complainant advised credit care taken from this location and charges made on the account

AUG. 10

Weapons offense and resisting w/out violence, SR 50 and Disston Avenue, arrested for possession of firearm by felon and resisting arrest without violence

 

