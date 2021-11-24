NOV. 10
Stolen vehicle, 100 block U.S. 27, vehicle taken from location
Recovered missing person, 2,000 block U.S. 27, missing person from another jurisdiction recovered
NOV. 11
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Second Street, property taken from vehicle at location
Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50 East, subjects trespassed from location
Trespass, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, trespassed from location
Vehicle burglary, Lake Minneola and 12th Street, window broken, property taken from location
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Legends Way, window broken, property taken from location
NOV. 12
Criminal mischief, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, reported damage to property
NOV. 13
Domestic battery, 200 block Hunter Street, arrested for domestic battery
NOV. 14
Battery, 1000 block Lattimore Drive, arrested for battery
NOV. 15
Warrant, 600 block River Birch Court, arrested on active warrant
Warrant, 1000 block Chancellor Court, arrested on active warrant
NOV. 17
Death, 2000 block State Road 50 East, no sign of foul play
Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Pitt Street, arrested on active warrant