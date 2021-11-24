NOV. 10

Stolen vehicle, 100 block U.S. 27, vehicle taken from location

Recovered missing person, 2,000 block U.S. 27, missing person from another jurisdiction recovered

 

NOV. 11

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Second Street, property taken from vehicle at location

Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50 East, subjects trespassed from location

Trespass, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, trespassed from location

Vehicle burglary, Lake Minneola and 12th Street, window broken, property taken from location

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Legends Way, window broken, property taken from location

 

NOV. 12

Criminal mischief, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, reported damage to property

 

NOV. 13

Domestic battery, 200 block Hunter Street, arrested for domestic battery

 

NOV. 14

Battery, 1000 block Lattimore Drive, arrested for battery

 

NOV. 15

Warrant, 600 block River Birch Court, arrested on active warrant

Warrant, 1000 block Chancellor Court, arrested on active warrant

 

NOV. 17

Death, 2000 block State Road 50 East, no sign of foul play

Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Pitt Street, arrested on active warrant

 

 

 

