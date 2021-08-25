police graphic

AUG. 11

Narcotics, 700 block State Road 50 East, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Narcotics and Violation of Probation, SR 50 and Second Street, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation

Warrant, 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive, arrested on an active warrant.

 

AUG. 12

Trespass, 3000 block of U.S. Highway 27, trespassed from location

Trespass, 100 block of U.S. 27, trespassed from location

 

AUG. 13

Stolen vehicle, 2000 block of US. 27 South, vehicle taken from location

Narcotics and DWLS, 400 block SR 50 East, subjects arrested possession cocaine; one subject driving with suspended license.

 

AUG. 14

Lewd and lascivious, 1000 block of SR 50 East, complainant reported lewd and lascivious act

Trespass, 2000 block SR 50 East, trespassed from location

 

AUG. 15

Recovered missing person, 2000 block U.S. 27, missing person recovered at location

Battery, 10,000 block SR 50, reported battery at location

Shooting in area, 10,000 block of Hartle Groves Place, complainant reported subject discharged firearm at location

 

AUG. 16

DUI, SR 50 and Bloxan Avenue, arrested driving under the influence

 

AUG. 17

Trespass, 900 block SR 50 West, trespassed from location

Domestic battery, 700 block Montrose Street, arrested for domestic battery

Narcotics and violation of probation, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of cocaine, marijuana and violation of probation

AOA, 1000 block of Vale Drive, officer assisted another agency at this location

Petit theft, 1000 block SR 50 East, subjects arrested for petit theft

Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of cocaine

Narcotics, U.S. 27 and East Montrose Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine

 

