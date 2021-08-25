AUG. 11
Narcotics, 700 block State Road 50 East, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Narcotics and Violation of Probation, SR 50 and Second Street, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation
Warrant, 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive, arrested on an active warrant.
AUG. 12
Trespass, 3000 block of U.S. Highway 27, trespassed from location
Trespass, 100 block of U.S. 27, trespassed from location
AUG. 13
Stolen vehicle, 2000 block of US. 27 South, vehicle taken from location
Narcotics and DWLS, 400 block SR 50 East, subjects arrested possession cocaine; one subject driving with suspended license.
AUG. 14
Lewd and lascivious, 1000 block of SR 50 East, complainant reported lewd and lascivious act
Trespass, 2000 block SR 50 East, trespassed from location
AUG. 15
Recovered missing person, 2000 block U.S. 27, missing person recovered at location
Battery, 10,000 block SR 50, reported battery at location
Shooting in area, 10,000 block of Hartle Groves Place, complainant reported subject discharged firearm at location
AUG. 16
DUI, SR 50 and Bloxan Avenue, arrested driving under the influence
AUG. 17
Trespass, 900 block SR 50 West, trespassed from location
Domestic battery, 700 block Montrose Street, arrested for domestic battery
Narcotics and violation of probation, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of cocaine, marijuana and violation of probation
AOA, 1000 block of Vale Drive, officer assisted another agency at this location
Petit theft, 1000 block SR 50 East, subjects arrested for petit theft
Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of cocaine
Narcotics, U.S. 27 and East Montrose Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine