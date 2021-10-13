SEPT. 30

Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, subjects arrested for domestic battery

Petit theft, 900 block State Road 50 East, subject took item without paying

Information, 400 block, West Broome Street, information reported at location

 

OCT 1

Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject trespassed from location

DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence

Traffic investigation, U.S. 27 South and State Road 50 East, traffic accident

OCT. 2

Criminal mischief, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property damage reported

Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50 East, subjects trespassed from location

Disturbance and resisting arrest without violence, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence

Warrant, U.S. 27 and SR 50, arrested on active warrant

 

OCT. 3

DUI and child neglect, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, arrested for driving under the influence and child neglect

Loitering and prowling, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for loitering and prowling

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block County Brook Avenue, property taken from vehicle

 

OCT. 4

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Willow Crest Drive, unsecured vehicle entered and rummaged

 

OCT. 5

Vehicle burglary, 600 block Fourth Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Recovered/Missing person, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, person reported missing from another jurisdiction recovered

 

OCT. 6

Death, 100 block South Grand Highway, officers responded to death at location; no signs of foul play

