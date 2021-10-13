SEPT. 30
Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, subjects arrested for domestic battery
Petit theft, 900 block State Road 50 East, subject took item without paying
Information, 400 block, West Broome Street, information reported at location
OCT 1
Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject trespassed from location
DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence
Traffic investigation, U.S. 27 South and State Road 50 East, traffic accident
OCT. 2
Criminal mischief, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property damage reported
Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50 East, subjects trespassed from location
Disturbance and resisting arrest without violence, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence
Warrant, U.S. 27 and SR 50, arrested on active warrant
OCT. 3
DUI and child neglect, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, arrested for driving under the influence and child neglect
Loitering and prowling, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for loitering and prowling
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block County Brook Avenue, property taken from vehicle
OCT. 4
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Willow Crest Drive, unsecured vehicle entered and rummaged
OCT. 5
Vehicle burglary, 600 block Fourth Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Recovered/Missing person, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, person reported missing from another jurisdiction recovered
OCT. 6
Death, 100 block South Grand Highway, officers responded to death at location; no signs of foul play