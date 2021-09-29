SEPT. 16

Recovered stolen vehicle, 2000 block Eagle Lake Drive, officers recovered stolen vehicle at location

Domestic battery and Violation of Injunction, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested for domestic battery and violation of injunction

Warrant, 3000 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, suspects trespassed from location

Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, possession of methamphetamine

Missing person, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, family member reported a missing person at this location

 

SEPT. 17

Missing person recovery, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, subject returned home after being reported missing

Missing/recovered juvenile, 300 block Chestnut Street, reported missing, located several hours later

Traffic offense, Disston Avenue and East Desoto Street, arrested the result of a traffic stop for not having driver’s license 

Battery, 600 block Skyridge Road, arrested for battery

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, items stolen out of vehicle

SEPT. 18

Grand theft, 400 block Balboa Avenue, trailer with two personal watercrafts stolen from location

Narcotics, 400 block State Road 50, arrested possession of narcotics

DUI with property damage, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence and causing damage to crosswalk pole

Child neglect/Simple assault, 1000 block Hunt Trace Boulevard, arrested for neglect and battery

Stolen vehicle, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, stolen camper

 

SEPT. 19

Warrant, 700 block Lake Avenue, arrested on active warrant

Battery, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, battery reported at this location

Loitering and prowling, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested at location

Burglary, 2000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested for burglary at location

DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Legends Way, arrested for driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 20

Battery/false name to LEO/Narcotics, 1000 block John Lakes Road, subjects arrested for battery, providing false names, narcotics

