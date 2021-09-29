SEPT. 16
Recovered stolen vehicle, 2000 block Eagle Lake Drive, officers recovered stolen vehicle at location
Domestic battery and Violation of Injunction, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested for domestic battery and violation of injunction
Warrant, 3000 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, suspects trespassed from location
Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, possession of methamphetamine
Missing person, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, family member reported a missing person at this location
SEPT. 17
Missing person recovery, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, subject returned home after being reported missing
Missing/recovered juvenile, 300 block Chestnut Street, reported missing, located several hours later
Traffic offense, Disston Avenue and East Desoto Street, arrested the result of a traffic stop for not having driver’s license
Battery, 600 block Skyridge Road, arrested for battery
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, items stolen out of vehicle
SEPT. 18
Grand theft, 400 block Balboa Avenue, trailer with two personal watercrafts stolen from location
Narcotics, 400 block State Road 50, arrested possession of narcotics
DUI with property damage, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence and causing damage to crosswalk pole
Child neglect/Simple assault, 1000 block Hunt Trace Boulevard, arrested for neglect and battery
Stolen vehicle, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, stolen camper
SEPT. 19
Warrant, 700 block Lake Avenue, arrested on active warrant
Battery, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, battery reported at this location
Loitering and prowling, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested at location
Burglary, 2000 block Silhouette Drive, arrested for burglary at location
DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Legends Way, arrested for driving under the influence
SEPT. 20
Battery/false name to LEO/Narcotics, 1000 block John Lakes Road, subjects arrested for battery, providing false names, narcotics