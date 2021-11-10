OCTOBER 26

Weapons offense and trespass, 700 block West Montrose Street, arrested carrying concealed weapon and trespassed from location

Domestic battery, East Highland Avenue and Scott Street, arrested for domestic battery

Business burglary, 400 block State Road 50 West, subjects arrested for burglary

Domestic battery, 2000 block Knollcrest Drive, arrested for domestic battery

 

OCTOBER 27

Fraud, 1000 block Hunt Trace Boulevard, complainant advised they were the victim of a scam

Theft and aggravated battery, 100 block State Road 50, complainant reported a theft and aggravated battery

Domestic battery, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, arrested for domestic battery

Domestic battery, 100 block Sunnyside Drive, complainant reported domestic battery

 

OCTOBER 28

Grand theft, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects took items from location without paying

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, subject was trespassed from location

 

OCTOBER 29

DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested driving under the influence

Death, 300 block Edgewood Drive, investigation ongoing

AOA, 1000 block Northridge Road, assisted another agency at location

 

OCTOBER 30

Weapons offense, resisting without violence, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for improperly displaying a firearm and resisting arrest without violence

DUI, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

Petit theft, Sandhill View and State Road 50, arrested for petit theft

 

OCTOBER 31

DWLR, U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving with revoked license

Stolen vehicle, 600 block State Road 50 East, victim advised vehicle taken from location.

 

NOVEMBER 1

AOA, 3000 block Hurston Watch Lane, assisted another agency at location

Information, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane, complainant reported information at location

Warrant, Broome Street and 10th Avenue, arrested on active warrant

 

NOVEMBER 2

Warrant, 3000 block Beacon Ridge Way, arrested on active warrant

Domestic battery, 3000 block of Tobago Avenue, arrested for domestic battery

Warrant, 1000 block Sunnyside Drive, arrested on active warrant

Warrant and resisting without violence, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant and resisting arrest without violence

 

NOVEMBER 3

Domestic battery, Excalibur Road and Hooks Street, report of battery at location

Recovered missing person, 300 block Frontage Road, Beacon Ridge, family member reported  later recovered at location

Disturbance, 1000 block Muir Circle, report of disturbance at location

Warrant, Magnolia Point Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested on active warrant

 

NOVEMBER 4

Grand theft, 1000 block of U.S. 27 South, property taken from location

 

NOVEMBER 5

Missing person, 3000 block Beacon Ridge, family member reported missing at location

Weapons offense, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject reported a weapons offense at location

Recovered missing person, 1000 block Nature Cove, missing person recovered at location

 

 

