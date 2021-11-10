OCTOBER 26
Weapons offense and trespass, 700 block West Montrose Street, arrested carrying concealed weapon and trespassed from location
Domestic battery, East Highland Avenue and Scott Street, arrested for domestic battery
Business burglary, 400 block State Road 50 West, subjects arrested for burglary
Domestic battery, 2000 block Knollcrest Drive, arrested for domestic battery
OCTOBER 27
Fraud, 1000 block Hunt Trace Boulevard, complainant advised they were the victim of a scam
Theft and aggravated battery, 100 block State Road 50, complainant reported a theft and aggravated battery
Domestic battery, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, arrested for domestic battery
Domestic battery, 100 block Sunnyside Drive, complainant reported domestic battery
OCTOBER 28
Grand theft, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects took items from location without paying
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, subject was trespassed from location
OCTOBER 29
DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested driving under the influence
Death, 300 block Edgewood Drive, investigation ongoing
AOA, 1000 block Northridge Road, assisted another agency at location
OCTOBER 30
Weapons offense, resisting without violence, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for improperly displaying a firearm and resisting arrest without violence
DUI, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence
Petit theft, Sandhill View and State Road 50, arrested for petit theft
OCTOBER 31
DWLR, U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving with revoked license
Stolen vehicle, 600 block State Road 50 East, victim advised vehicle taken from location.
NOVEMBER 1
AOA, 3000 block Hurston Watch Lane, assisted another agency at location
Information, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane, complainant reported information at location
Warrant, Broome Street and 10th Avenue, arrested on active warrant
NOVEMBER 2
Warrant, 3000 block Beacon Ridge Way, arrested on active warrant
Domestic battery, 3000 block of Tobago Avenue, arrested for domestic battery
Warrant, 1000 block Sunnyside Drive, arrested on active warrant
Warrant and resisting without violence, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant and resisting arrest without violence
NOVEMBER 3
Domestic battery, Excalibur Road and Hooks Street, report of battery at location
Recovered missing person, 300 block Frontage Road, Beacon Ridge, family member reported later recovered at location
Disturbance, 1000 block Muir Circle, report of disturbance at location
Warrant, Magnolia Point Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
NOVEMBER 4
Grand theft, 1000 block of U.S. 27 South, property taken from location
NOVEMBER 5
Missing person, 3000 block Beacon Ridge, family member reported missing at location
Weapons offense, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject reported a weapons offense at location
Recovered missing person, 1000 block Nature Cove, missing person recovered at location