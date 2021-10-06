SEPT 23

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block State Road 50, property taken from unsecured vehicle

DUI, 400 block 12th Street, arrested for driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 24

Recovered missing person, 10,000 block State Road 50, officer recovered a person reported missing from another state

Death, 4000 block Harts Cove Way, officers responded to death at location; no sign of foul play

 

SEPT. 25

Disturbance, 200 block Hunt Street, officers responded to disturbance at location

DUI, Oakley Seaver Drive and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 26

Stolen vehicle and burglary, arrested for grand theft auto and burglary

Domestic battery, 500 block East Highland Avenue, arrested for domestic battery

Domestic battery, 500 block East Montrose Street, arrested for domestic battery

 

SEPT. 27

Stolen vehicle, 1000 block Virginia Drive, vehicle with key inside taken from unsecured garage

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject was trespassed from location

Trespass, 200 block Hunter Street, subject was trespassed from location

Warrant, 2000 block, Sunset Lane, subject arrested on active warrant

 

SEPT. 28

Warrant, 700 block Roane Road, subject arrested on active warrant

Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects arrested for domestic battery

Domestic battery, 4000 block Barbados Loop, subject arrested for domestic battery

DUI, U.S. 27 and State Road 50 East, driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 29

Petit theft, 2000 block Shearwater Street, subject arrested for petit theft

Fraud, 3000 block Glossy Leaf Lane, complainant advised they were victim of telephone scam at this location

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block, Santa Marcos Drive, property taken from vehicle at location

Information, 3000 block Peaceful Valley Drive, complainant reported information at this location

Recommended for you