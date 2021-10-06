SEPT 23
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block State Road 50, property taken from unsecured vehicle
DUI, 400 block 12th Street, arrested for driving under the influence
SEPT. 24
Recovered missing person, 10,000 block State Road 50, officer recovered a person reported missing from another state
Death, 4000 block Harts Cove Way, officers responded to death at location; no sign of foul play
SEPT. 25
Disturbance, 200 block Hunt Street, officers responded to disturbance at location
DUI, Oakley Seaver Drive and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
SEPT. 26
Stolen vehicle and burglary, arrested for grand theft auto and burglary
Domestic battery, 500 block East Highland Avenue, arrested for domestic battery
Domestic battery, 500 block East Montrose Street, arrested for domestic battery
SEPT. 27
Stolen vehicle, 1000 block Virginia Drive, vehicle with key inside taken from unsecured garage
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject was trespassed from location
Trespass, 200 block Hunter Street, subject was trespassed from location
Warrant, 2000 block, Sunset Lane, subject arrested on active warrant
SEPT. 28
Warrant, 700 block Roane Road, subject arrested on active warrant
Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects arrested for domestic battery
Domestic battery, 4000 block Barbados Loop, subject arrested for domestic battery
DUI, U.S. 27 and State Road 50 East, driving under the influence
SEPT. 29
Petit theft, 2000 block Shearwater Street, subject arrested for petit theft
Fraud, 3000 block Glossy Leaf Lane, complainant advised they were victim of telephone scam at this location
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block, Santa Marcos Drive, property taken from vehicle at location
Information, 3000 block Peaceful Valley Drive, complainant reported information at this location