Recent columns have been about the unresponsiveness of our state and federal elected officials. I’ve been running reader responses. Of note, not a single reader wrote to praise the responsiveness of a single federal or state elected official.
“Although there are repercussions from people with ill intent because of the term limit, I cannot help but feel that standing your ground (on term limits) is the best way to eliminate them (people with ill intent) and to allow people with better motives to have their office. It is not comfortable, but when people stand together for what is right there are always repercussions and people that are just and right in their heart, they understand this.
I believe that term limits must be imposed on all offices to avoid career politicians from doing the very thing that they have been and continue to do as long as we allow it.” G.
G, one easy action our state and federal elected officials could take to help us understand their intent, would be to require every vote they take each week in committee session or on the floor, be entered in a database and be emailed to anyone who wants to sign up. Want to know how Rick Scott or your state legislator actually votes in those committee hearings?
A public database of “how they voted” particularly on committee votes is a simple and inexpensive solution to removing the fog our state and federal elected officials create around how they vote. It could be implemented this year by a high school computer kid. Your elected officials won’t do it. We may not need term limits if we could actually understand how our elected officials voted.
“Wanna stir things up? Name names. When we keep The Who of all this hidden, things won’t change. Naming names brings shame which is what it seems they need. We cannot hold the offending persons responsible via the ballot box if we don’t know who they are.” J
J, I agree with you, but your current state legislator likely does not want you to know what they are doing. Right now, there is a bill making its way forward in Tallahassee. This bill would potentially make it illegal to disclose exactly who the dark money sources are behind Florida political campaigns.
Your state legislator is likely a supporter of this bill. Their rationale for supporting the bill is donors want to be anonymous. Political donors don’t want their friends, neighbors, supporters to know how much money they are giving to certain organizations.
Your legislator is justifying their support for the bill, by saying that disclosing who political donors are, and how much political donors give, violates donor privacy rights, violates donor First Amendment rights, and donor freedom of association. Telling the public who gave money to your elected officials would chill free speech – according to state legislators.
Of course, the support for this bill means your legislator is putting their donors’ needs ahead of the public’s needs. Are we surprised?
J, naming names is getting increasingly difficult. We are in a system today where the privileged are big donors and elected officials while the public is the underprivileged — victims of a system designed by and for the benefit of the privileged. Are we fully human if we do not count anymore?
Share your thoughts.