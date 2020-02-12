DAVENPORT — Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center will celebrate the national pastime by hosting its annual Spring Training Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15.
This free, family-friendly event takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., featuring prize giveaways, inflatable baseball games and free popcorn. Vendors will be on hand, selling food and craft items. CFVIC will be giving away commemorative T-shirts to the first 300 visitors (starting at 10 a.m., one per person, while supplies last). Attendees may also enter a random drawing (one entry per person, no purchase necessary) for sets (two available) of four tickets to see the Detroit Tigers play a Spring Training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Attendees have the opportunity to take advantage of two attraction tickets offers during the event — a buy one Bok Tower Gardens & Pinewood Estate Tour combo ticket and get one free offer and a buy one discounted one day LEGOLAND® Florida Resort ticket and get a second day free (second visit must be used within 14 days of first visit).
CFVIC staff say their attraction ticket prices are already discounted, making these offers especially attractive.
At the event, fans can pick up the latest 2020 Spring Training season information, such as schedules and guides. The Detroit Tigers are celebrating their 84th Spring Training season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current Spring Training host city.
Baseball fans looking for additional action will be pleased to know that Polk County will also host the RussMatt Collegiate Baseball Invitational from mid-February through late March. For more information on the invitational, please visit www.russmatt.com. For more information on the Spring Training Celebration day, call 863-420-2586.
The information center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (excluding major holidays) and is located at 101 Adventure Court, Davenport — along U.S. Highway 27 — a half-mile south of Interstate 4.