Editor’s note: Included for your reading pleasure are photos from yesteryear, found on pages 15 and 16. It’s our way of saying thank you for your continued support, as well as a way to welcome in 2022. Happy New Year, everyone!
(With a nod to the Beatles and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band):
“It was 40 years ago in ‘82/Bob Duncan started something new
An order many said was tall/With information for one and all
So may I celebrate with you
The paper you love as a reader
The one and only News Leader!”
You will have to excuse us here at the News Leader as we actually are jumping the gun, but just a tad. That’s because the very first issue of the News Leader didn’t hit the streets until March 11, 1982. But hey, it’s time to celebrate, so who’s counting? (Actually, we are, but that doesn’t count … or does it?)
Seriously, though, Bob Duncan, a long time resident and local businessman had a better idea— to print a newspaper that would be delivered by direct mail to residents of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola, Montverde (and Ferndale).
At the time the population of south Lake County was transforming from citrus groves into bedroom communities for Orlando, particularly the attractions (Disney World, Universal, Sea World) and collateral businesses.
That was part of the reason the area was changing; another reason was three crippling freezes that — for all intents and purposes — destroyed the citrus industry in this part of the county.
Duncan’s vision for the paper was designed for the “ … express reading pleasure of residents in its circulation area, as well as a mass circulation, mailed, advertising vehicle for local advertisers.”
In addition, due to a high (and ever-growing) senior citizen population, the paper was to be printed in type size large enough for people with poor eyesight to read. Duncan took to task other newspapers that had reduced the type size in order to save money. In addition, the paper was to be free, so that those without the financial wherewithal could also be kept informed.
The News Leader was ahead of its time, according to the front page article of the first edition, because it would also include full color. More than 7,400 copies, the article proclaimed, would be mailed, with an additional 600 available to people visiting or passing through.
However, the founding of the News Leader (at the time there was a hyphen between the words), was also for financial reasons. Duncan had a background in retail sales, public relations, marketing and advertising.
It often was a frustrating experience whenever he had to place advertising in local publications. In his instance, he said he needed to advertise in three different publications — at considerable cost — in hopes of reaching maximum exposure. The News Leader, he stated, partly because of its direct mail approach, would make multi-publication coverage obsolete.
THAT FIRST EDITION
So, other than that lengthy front page article, two other articles appeared on the front page. The smaller of the two was a sports story about the Groveland Greenbacks, which had posted a 23-4 season, had been eliminated at the regional level of 2A competition. However, the headline read: “Greenbacks District Champs.”
The second, and larger article on page one, though, gave lie to the boast “ … express reading pleasure of residents …” that is, unless one took pleasure reading a story whose headline was “Man Charged With Murder.”
In its defense, on the plus side, the first edition truly fulfilled its role as a community-based newspaper. Articles were local and plentiful. For example the first story on page 2 was about Marc Sullivan, a junior at Clermont High School who had recently served as a Page in the State Senate, at the invitation of Senator Richard Langley. On the opposite page, Richard Langley and Tim Misuraca were the first and second place winners, respectively, of a spelling bee competition held at Minneola Elementary School.
Then, as today, the editorial page was on page four, and the very first editorial was about the paper itself. It stated a paper has to serve two masters in order to succeed: readership and circulation.
Too many papers were more concerned with how they believed they were being perceived by what their peers thought; or whether articles would win awards; or entertaining the thoughts of becoming as famous as the Washington Post and Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who had blown the lid off Watergate.
Not the News Leader. As stated on its page one article, the editorial further reinforced what its mission was going to be, and it would welcome comments. However, there was a caveat, for writers to please sign their letters if they wanted their comments to appear in print. However, if someone was reluctant, wishing instead to remain anonymous, the News Leader would respect that.
What was interesting 40 years ago is still relevant today. A tongue-in-cheek article bemoaned the difficulty buying American-made products. The comparison began with automobiles. Readers were told that if “LTD., Gmbh or Kogyo appeared” to immediately trade it in for a Chevy Citation or Chrysler K-Car. (For readers who might not understand, the two cars are considered some of the worst cars ever manufactured.)
Many everyday items came from European-based nations. This included products that at one point in time may have been American owned and/or made, but no longer. Plus the countries of origin may not be what one thought. For example, French’s mustard is not American. It’s not even from France. It’s owned by the British (at least it was in 1982).
COMPETITION
At the time of its debut there already was a newspaper of long-standing in Clermont, the South Lake Press. It dated back to Oct. 6, 1921 and was founded by Joch Lochner and his son, Don, who had moved here from Auburn, Ind.
It rivaled the then-established newspaper, the Clermont Clarion, which was started December 1913 by W.E. Rambaugh, who hailed from Des Moines, Iowa. It was a short-lived rivalry. Although Rambaugh sought support from the community, the Clarion was shuttered 12 days later, on Sept. 28.
Over the next decades the Press (sometimes titled the Clermont Press) was sold several times, the last in 1967, purchased by George and Ann Dupee, according to archives in the genealogy section of the library in Clermont.
Despite efforts to discover whether the paper is still in existence, no records could be found if or when the paper ceased publication. Among members of Pastfinders, the genealogical society in Clermont, it is believed but not confirmed that the paper was sold to the Leesburg paper, The Daily Commercial; a call to the Daily Commercial was not returned as of press time; however, the paper was in existence at the time the News Leader went into publication, but no articles in the South Lake Press appeared about the News Leader
THE FIRST ADVERTISERS
Then, as now, the News Leader enjoyed the support of businesses that chose to advertise in the first edition. That even included at least one business that was going out of business, Mincey Furniture, which was located in South Lake Plaza.
A list of furniture remaining in stock included name brands such as Thomasville, Stanley and others, and at prices slashed slightly less than half. For example, A Thomasville dining set, including a china closet, oval table with leaf, four cane back chairs and natural wood was originally $2449 and was on sale for $1249.
As is the order of things, a number of the businesses that advertised are no longer in existence, having shut due to retirement, death, or bought out and names changed. The biggest advertiser, Market Basket, located at Eighth Street and Minneola Avenue, had a four page pullout advertising its eighth anniversary sale.
All items on the first page were buy one-get one free. A 20 ounce loaf of Sweet Heart White Bread was 59 cents. A giant box of New Blue Rinso Detergent was going for 97 cents (limit one per person). Fresh Florida strawberries were 59 cents a pint. USDA choice beef shoulder roast was $1.97 a pound.
The fourth page was all about the “Fame Game” contest, with three ways to win: Up to $20 in groceries instantly; a weekly drawing for $100; and the grand prize of $1,000 in groceries. All a person had to do was pick up a free scratch-off game ticket. Non-winning tickets could be entered for another drawing.
Property values then look quaint in comparison to prices today. A four bedroom/two bathroom house on a double lot, with access to a private beach on Lake Minnehaha, located on South Lakeshore Drive had an asking price of $84,000. Wonder what that house would fetch today?