Sorrento resident Steve Gordon isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic slow him down. The Lake County potter makes about 22 kiln-fired pieces every week, and now with his usual retail venues shuttered, he has nowhere to sell his art.
As a result, he recently decided to set up a table at the end of his driveway with his wares. He asked people to donate whatever they wanted to pay for the pottery, and all proceeds were earmarked to go to the AdventHealth Waterman Crisis Fund.
Gordon’s weekend fundraiser brought in an impressive $738. That includes a $20 bill he found on the table after he left the remaining pottery there overnight and someone stopped by to pick up an item. He gave AdventHealth Waterman the funds last Monday, when he arrived for his weekly volunteer time at the hospital’s cancer center.
Gordon said his work at the cancer center has taught him gratitude, and he believes in the message of Nobel Prize Laureate Albert Schweitzer, who said the purpose of all human life is to help others.
This isn’t the first time Gordon has donated art to help others. A few years ago, he made and sold 100 pink and white mugs, giving all proceeds to the Susan G. Komen charitable organization. And, he’s contemplating another driveway fundraiser as the pandemic continues, since he has no plans to stop firing up his kiln.
“No matter what the virus has in mind, I still have to make stuff,” he said, noting that all artists need to regularly practice and create.
The self-taught potter, a former Madison Avenue executive, refers to himself as “re-fired, not retired.” He’s looking forward to the end of the coronavirus crisis, when he can get back to his usual weekend venues – farmer’s markets in Mount Dora and Brownwood in The Villages.