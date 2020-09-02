If you have a fear of public speaking, consider joining Clermont Toastmasters. Part of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs, the local group currently meets online every Monday evening, beginning at 7 p.m.
Each meeting, members vote for the best speaker, best table topics and best evaluator. Aug. 24, Nikki Burdick was named best speaker for a prepared speech, and Kim Dombroski was tops in the latter two categories, which involve delivering brief, impromptu speeches about assigned topics and offering constructive evaluation and suggestions.
Toastmasters is the best way for anyone—whether a working professional, student, stay-at-home parent or retiree—to improve his or her communication and leadership skills, according to the group.
If you would like to experience a Toastmasters meeting without a commitment, a “virtual open house” will be held Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. For more information, email education vice president Tina Fairing at vpe@clermonttoastmasters.org or call 352-234-6495.