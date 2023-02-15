A precious hymn text was born out of great suffering. Thomas A. Dorsey (not the big band leader) had great tragedy and through it found the strength of the Lord was very precious indeed.
Dorsey was born of slave parents in the late 1890s in Georgia, the son of a preacher. He became a very popular jazz composer/musician and traveled with several bands in the 1920s.
He had wandered away from the Lord and decided that he was on the wrong track and he returned to serving the Lord.
He married and was going to have a baby. He was so excited. However, that excitement turned to great heartbreak as his wife and baby died in childbirth.
He lost all hope. He questioned, “What was the use of serving the Lord?”
As he grieved he began to feel the presence of the Lord comfort him and give him strength and hope. As he sat at his piano he began to play a familiar tune and these words began to flow from his heart:
“Precious Lord, take my hand, lead me on, help me stand/I am tired, I am weak, I am worn/thru the storm, thru the night/lead me on to the light/Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home.
“When my way grows drear, Precious Lord, linger near/when my life is almost gone/Hear my cry, hear my call, hold my hand lest I fall/Take my hand, precious Lord, Lead me home.”
Dorsey continued to serve the Lord for over 50 years at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Chicago, and composed more than 250 songs.
The Bible teaches us that we can depend on the Lord.
“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1
Verse 5 continues:
“For in the time of trouble He shall hide me in His pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall He hide me; He shall set me upon a rock.”
Turn to the Lord today for salvation from sin and from sorrow.
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. For whosoever shall call upon the Name of the Lord shall be save.” Romans 10:9,10,13
“Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.” 2 Peter 5:7
Thank you for your faithfulness, Mr. Dorsey; a great encouragement and example of faith in the Lord.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
