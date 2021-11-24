In celebration of the five-year anniversary of Precision Hearing, Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, owner announces her fifth annual “Gift of Hearing” contest to be held. The contest began Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 10. It is designed to give one person in need in the community the opportunity to receive the gift of hearing and win a new pair of digital hearing aids.
The contest began Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 10. It is designed to give one person in need in the community the opportunity to receive the gift of hearing and win a new pair of digital hearing aids.
Over the last four years, this feel-good giving back project of mine has been a roaring success. We’ve had people from numerous walks of life tell us why they are in desperate need of hearing aids,” said Weinbaum. “It warms my heart that I’ve been able to make a difference in so many people’s lives, I feel very blessed to have a successful small business and to have helped so many people achieve better hearing.”
Hearing loss creates a disconnect between an individual and their loved ones which becomes particularly noticeable around the holidays when there are lots of gatherings. I’m hoping to give someone the opportunity to connect with their loved ones this holiday season,” Weinbaum said.
Hearing aids are a big investment in one’s health and unfortunately it can get pushed by the wayside when other priorities take precedence. Over 48 million Americans report some degree of hearing loss which is challenging enough for people without a pandemic. Add in the stresses of protective masks, and the situation gets even more complicated.
“Hearing and communication is continuing to be more critical than ever. Widespread use of masks over the last 20 months is making communication incredibly difficult for those with hearing loss who rely on lip reading, facial expressions, and visual cues to fill in the gaps that are missing in audible speech,” she said. “We have had a lot of new patients come in who felt that they were “getting by” with an untreated hearing loss until masks came into play. Now they can no longer get by, and they are realizing how much they need the assistive technology of hearing aids.”
It has long been known that hearing impairments can lead to mental health struggles across all age groups, most notably depression. As we confront an inability to communicate, we deal with a spectrum of symptoms under the depressive umbrella, from anxiety to anger, frustration, paranoia, and emotional instability.
“Those who suffer from hearing loss are even less likely to participate in social activities, leading to isolation and worsening the situation,” said Weinbaum.
WISH TO ENTER?
Those wishing to “share their personal story” should send it to Precision Hearing describing why they or someone they know would benefit from winning a pair of hearing aids but have been unable to obtain them due to financial difficulties. Stories can be shared by:
Email— drweinbaum@precisionhearingfl.com
Online — www.giftofhearing.net
Mail — Precision Hearing
4331 U.S. 27 South
Clermont, FL, 34711
ABOUT DR. WEINBAUM
Dr. Weinbaum is no stranger to hearing loss having lived with it herself since the age of five and she always wanted to help improve the lives of others struggling with hearing loss. She is board certified in audiology and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss at her Claremont, Florida, Precision Hearing clinic.
She earned her Doctor Of Audiology degree from the University of South Florida. She is a fellow of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology.
“Making a difference in people’s lives is my passion,” said Weinbaum. “Sometimes its small, sometimes it’s big. But I get to help people every day and occasionally the results are literally instantaneous when you turn on a patient’s hearing aids for the first time.
“It’s very fulfilling. I love what I do and I hope with this contest that I can make a huge difference once again in someone’s life this year.”