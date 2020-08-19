These days, accurate weather forecasts are easy to come by. You can follow the weather on your phone with various apps, check in daily on local television, hear an updated weather forecast every 15 minutes on some radio stations or visit https://www.weather.gov/marine to check the latest NOAA forecast. On the water, you can also use your VHF-FM weather radio or VHF transceiver with built-in NOAA weather channels. Any of these, or better still, a combination of options, should ensure you catch the most recent forecast.
Weather conditions have a way of changing suddenly so it’s vital you keep your eyes, ears and other sensors searching for any clues that might foretell changes in atmospheric conditions.
“Boaters should always be prepared for rough weather. While it’s hard to predict exactly how many named storms and hurricanes will form this season, it’s better to be prepared for what may not come, than be very unprepared for the worst,” said Sea Tow Captain Kerry Kline. “Forming a plan now will make storm preparation much smoother if you need to act.”
When preparing for a storm, Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes is offering the following reminders to help ready your boat:
Remove all valuable items from your vessel including electronics, gear, canvas and equipment, as well as your boat’s documentation such as registration.
When securing your boat, take into account the large amount of rainfall and storm surge.
Take photos of your boat as it currently is and of where you have it secured. This will be important post-storm if you need to submit any claims for damage with insurance. While not required, it’s an extra piece of assurance to have.
If your boat is secured in a marina or dry stack, be sure to understand their policies and procedures during a storm situation.
If a storm is approaching landfall, keep an eye to the sky and closely monitor local and national weather services, including NOAA Weather Radio and the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.
