It’s time to celebrate fall with fun on the streets of downtown Clermont, where there is always something entertaining, delicious and fun for everyone.
OCT. 1
First Friday Food Trucks and Music On Montrose
5:30-9 p.m. (sponsored by T-Mobile)
There will be a large array of diverse food trucks and vendors, as well as many downtown Clermont stores open late that night.
Some of the most popular food trucks will be back. Also this month the Avalanche Band will be performing. In addition to music and food trucks will be classic cars, as well as a fun Kid Zone, a rock-climbing wall and a bounce house.
Weekly Sunday Clermont Farmer’s Market
Every Sunday
9 a.m-2 p.m. (Sponsored by Orlando Health; music sponsor: King Valley Cigars)
The farmer’s markets continues growing larger each week, with more than 90 specialty vendors offering such items as fresh, organic produce, seafood, Florida-raised local beef, sweets, plants, coffees. teas, soaps, pastas, cheese, and breads, Also available for purchase will be crafts, artwork and seasonal gifts, all designed to making this a fun weekly event. Most downtown Clermont restaurants will also be open.
Entertainment
OCT. 3 — Eddy Craft
OCT. 10 — T. Scott
OCT. 17 — Elvis Presley tribute artist Rich Purnell
OCT. 24 — Chris Casella
OCT. 31 — Rich Purnell
OCT. 31
Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade
Registration starts 10 a.m.
Parade starts at noon
The Clermont Animal League will be hosting its annual Pet Parade in City Hall Park, Seventh and Montrose streets. Rhubarb the Bear will be making a guest appearance, and musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Chaz.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
The Clermont Downtown Partnership is a not-for-profit association of small business owners in and around the downtown Clermont area, with the stated purpose to create positive community spirit via special events and business opportunities.
Among the events and opportunities, in addition to the above-listed, Mega food truck events; Fall Harvest Festival; Candy Cane Lane Arts & Crafts Show; and much more.
These free CDP community events bring thousands of local area residents and tourists to enjoy downtown Clermont each year. Proceeds go toward promoting additional activities and marketing.
INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE OR JOINING?
Now is the perfect time to take advantage of joining CDP for great opportunities to network with other business owners, promote your business and to help the community by becoming an active member. Get involved with the marketing, membership and special events committees.
CDP member meetings are normally held the third Wednesday of each month from 8-9:30 a.m.,
For membership and sponsorship information, visit: www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com and contact CDP President, Kimberly Grogan at ClermontDowntown@GMail.com.
For the CDP Farmer’s Market, contact Sandy Farnsworth at: 352-617-8788 and: