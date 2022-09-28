This October, through Thrive Clermont’s Adulting Program, Lake County students will have the chance to learn from local professional and trade employers during four interactive events taking place at various locations in Clermont.
EXPLORING COLLEGES
This is a field trip from 5-9 p.m., Oct. 5 that will be from Lake Sumter State College South Lake campus. Students (plus optional parent ticket) will attend the LSSC College Fair in Leesburg, where more than 50 schools will be present.
Registered students will have access to a recorded Zoom coaching session, with tips on how to evaluate schools based on student goals and questions to ask on a campus tour.
PERSONAL FINANCE
This workshop takes place 6-8 p.m., Oct. 10 at the National Training Center at South Lake Hospital. In this interactive workshop, students will be guided by local professionals to develop their personal budget, learn about the importance of credit scores, gain an understanding of what affects car insurance costs, and finish with a “mock” car purchase with CarMax.
WORK IN THE TRADES
This workshop runs 5:30-8 p.m., Oct. 17 at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St. Students (and optional parent ticket) will have the opportunity to learn about Lake Technical College’s various programs and visit a variety of trade employer tables including Duke Energy, Woodard & Curran, The Lab Hair Studio, Carmax, City of Groveland, South Lake Hospital, AdventHealth, Open WirelessAdvance Electric and more.
FINDING YOUR FIT
The workshop runs from 6-8 p.m,., Oct. 24 at Lake Sumter State College. Students will take a personality self-assessment and then participate in an interactive coaching session on understanding which careers and work environments suited to their personalities.
INTERESTED?
The fee for each workshop is $10 and includes dinner. Fee waivers are available for students who need financial help.
Space is limited and registration is required. More details and registration can be found at www.thriveclermont.org
ABOUT THRIVE CLERMONT
Thrive Clermont is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is “Empowering Teens to Succeed.”
This fourth year of the fall adulting program consists of four separate events focused on career exploration, college readiness, and personal financial literacy. Whether students are college bound, exploring options in the trades, or still unsure, the adulting program supports student knowledge and confidence to move forward in making decisions for the future. Any student between the ages of 13-18 is welcome to participate.
Sheri Lewin is the Executive Director of Thrive Clermont. She can be reached at Sheri@thriveclermont.org