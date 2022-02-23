In honor of President’s Day, this week in our American history, we’ll reveal some interesting facts about Chester Alan Arthur.
He is one of five presidents who was never elected. He served as vice president under James Garfield. After the assassination of President Garfield, he became the 21st President of the United States. Garfield only served five months of his term when he died; a still grieving Arthur took the oath of office, because only a year and a half earlier, Arthur’s wife Ellen had died of pneumonia.
President Arthur had a reputation for cronyism and allegedly demanded kickbacks from workers to support the Republican Party. However, once he took office, many were shocked when he became a reformer and ushered in the civil-service commission to crack down on the rampant spoils system. At the time, Mark Twain said it would be “hard to better” his administration.
His do-gooder streak didn’t particularly please other Republicans and he didn’t win his party’s nomination for re-election. Historians believed he didn’t campaign very aggressively for the nomination, quite possibly because he had a secret. Early in his presidential term, he learned he had a fatal kidney disease and died two years after leaving office.
So, what was it that turned Chester A. Arthur around to make him a reformer? Was it the death of his wife? The sudden responsibility of the presidency? Could it have been his knowledge that he only had a short time to live?
