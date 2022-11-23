On Nov. 2 a town hall meeting hosted by the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance (LPSLA) took place at the Clermont Elementary School, where representatives of Lake County Schools, Lake Technical College, and Lake Sumter State College communicated their vision for new programs.
The flex learning and workforce programs recommended are complementary to learning environment shifts since the pandemic, industry demands, and previous feedback from the community.
According to the 2021 Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, 60% of careers with projected job growth in Central Florida will require less than a bachelor’s degree. Besides published statistics and industry opportunities, the community voiced overwhelming support for trade and workforce programs in a survey conducted in 2019 by the LPSLA.
Each education institution has collaborated with each other and LPSLA since 2019 to develop this unique approach to high-school education and post-secondary education. This unique learning center model is already trending in neighboring school districts such as Orange County.
“Although there is a high success rate in other similar high school flex programs, our willingness to collaborate to bring post-secondary education to the same campus will elevate our program even further,” stated Diane Kornegay the Lake County Schools’ Superintendent.
PROGRAMS
Lake County Schools
Programs slated to begin in 2023 are Lake County School’s high school flex campus and will allow students two options for their school schedule.
The options will be an early morning schedule or late afternoon schedule. This will allow students to complete their core education requirements while allowing them time to actively pursue a career or other passions.
Additionally, these students will have direct access to career and post-secondary education counseling and the ability to access workforce or post-secondary courses on the same campus!
Lake Technical College
Courses being offered immediately are Lake Technical College’s GED prep courses; adult English for speakers of other languages; computer literacy; introduction to construction; and introduction to culinary. Lake Technical College also has plans to bring HVAC and plumbing programs to the campus later.
Lake-Sumter State College
Future programs proposed include Lake Sumter State College’s AS degree program for construction management. The most unique feature of this campus will be the mentoring and counseling provided to students to help them bridge the gap between education and pursuing a successful career.
“We are pleased about the proposed programs that will be coming to South Lake,”said Sharon Keys, Director of Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance. “Although it is not the full vision that LPSLA originally had for the campus, it is a great start and we are thankful for the collaboration of our education leaders and their resolve to create a unique learning environment for the success of our local students.”
The new innovative program is currently partially funded for the programs that will be introduced immediately.
CARE TO PARTICIPATE?
The LPSLA, Lake Technical College, and Lake Sumter State College can use the community’s help to secure the remaining funding for the future programs.
The organizations are strongly urging residents to contact their local elected officials to let them know that they are in support of the proposed programs.
There is also an opportunity for corporate partnerships to support the repurposed campus.
If you would like to learn more about how to support, contact LPSLA at: lincolnparksouthlakealliance@gmail.com
ABOUT THE LPSLA
In 2019 it was announced that Clermont Elementary School would close in summer of 2023 and students would be relocated to Aurelia Cole Academy K-8. Shortly after the announcement, community members of Lincoln Park formed Lincoln Parks South Lake Alliance (LPSLA) to advocate for the repurposing and historical preservation of the campus.
The group has remained committed to ensuring the campus would continue to benefit the community and contribute to the success of South Lake County residents.
The Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance was established as a 501(c)(3) in July 2020 to formalize the efforts started by community members who formed the Lincoln Park Impact Committee. The goal with the Alliance is to discuss community needs, establish plans to execute programs and projects around said needs and work in collaboration for those plans to come to fruition.