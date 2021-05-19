Project Scholars, the parent organization and host of Pig on the Pond Community Festival, is awarding four south Lake County students up to $10,000 each in scholarships – $2,500 for each year they attend college.
The high school seniors are Adreanna Wasden-Bates, Charita Budram, Logan Hoskins and Matthew Santiago.
Wasden-Bates, of Groveland, is graduating from South Lake High School. She plans to attend Lake-Sumter State College with a major in education and a goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.
• Charita Budram, also a senior at South Lake High School, lives in Mascotte and plans to attend the University of Central Florida’s nursing program with the goal of becoming a neonatal nurse.
• Logan Hoskins is graduating from East Ridge High School. The Clermont senior will attend the University of Florida, where he plans to major in civil engineering with a minor in business. He hopes to own his own firm, focusing on sustainability.
• Matthew Santiago is graduating from South Lake High School. He is attending Lake-Sumter State College and plans to be a nurse.
“We are extremely proud of these outstanding students who have worked hard to earn these scholarships,” said Project Scholars president Paul Rountree. “They are not only exceptional scholars, they also are leaders who have shown a willingness to give back to their community. We are honored to help play a role in nurturing their dreams through helping to fund their college education.”
The students were honored at their Senior Awards Nights and are among over 100 students that applied for scholarships, which are funded by the Pig on the Pond Community Festival and local sponsors. The popular festival will be held on Oct. 15–17 l at Waterfront Park.
For more details about the scholarships, visit www.projectscholars.org, and for festival information, visit www.pigonthepond.org.