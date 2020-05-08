Project Scholars, the parent organization and host of Pig on the Pond Community Festival, named four south Lake County students who will each receive up to $10,000 in scholarships – $2,500 for each year they attend college.
The students receiving the scholarships are:
Nellie Onugha from Lake Minneola High School. Nellie plans to attend the University of South Florida and major in psychology and pre-med.
Damarys Rosado from South Lake High School. Damarys plans to attend Santa Fe College and later transfer to the University of Florida. She plans to major in biology with the goal of going to veterinary medical college.
Trivani Budram from South Lake High School. Trivani plans to attend the University of Central Florida and major in marketing.
Emily Curatolo from East Ridge High School. Emily plans to attend the University of Florida and major in biomedical engineering.
“We are proud of these outstanding students and their accomplishments,” said Paul Rountree, president of the Project Scholars board of directors and executive vice president for Mainstreet Community Bank. “They are not only exceptional scholars; they also are leaders with bright futures ahead. We are excited to help play a role in nurturing their dreams.”
The four students were among 130 that applied for the scholarships, which are funded largely by the Pig on the Pond Festival and area sponsors.
Pig on the Pond Community Festival is a family-friendly three-day event, held at Clermont’s Waterfront Park, and draws about 30,000 people. The event includes BBQ, a chili challenge and other food vendors, a carnival, live entertainment, fireworks and more. The next festival is scheduled for March 5-7, 2021.
Visit www.ourprojectscholars.org for more information about Project Scholars. Pig on the Pond Festival details are at www.pigonthepond.org.