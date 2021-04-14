When a pollen grain moves from the anther (male part) of a flower to the stigma (female part), pollination happens. This is the first step in a process that produces seeds, fruits and the next generation of plants. That would be the food we eat, materials we use and the ecosystem we depend on. This can happen through self-pollination, wind and water pollination, or through the work of animal pollinators. They pick up pollen on their bodies and transfer it from flower to flower as they travel in search of food (usually nectar).
Why are pollinators important? They provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops. That means that one out of every three bites of food you eat is there because of pollinators! Honey bees alone are responsible for between 1.2 and 5.4 billion dollars in agricultural productivity in the United States.
When we hear pollinators, we usually think of bees, butterflies and maybe hummingbirds. But pollinators come in many more shapes and sizes. In fact, bees and butterflies only make up about a fifth of invertebrate pollinators that can be found around the world, while hummingbirds are only about a third of the vertebrate pollinators. Many other species of insects, birds, bats, lizards and even mammals have also been known to act as pollinators.
Unfortunately, many essential pollinator populations are in decline, and this decline is attributed most severely to a loss in feeding and nesting habitats. Pollution, the misuse of chemicals, disease and changes in climatic patterns are all contributing to shrinking and shifting pollinator populations.
What can you do to help? Home gardens can and do attract pollinators and in many cases suburbs and cities have been shown to have more diverse pollinator communities than nearby wildlands. Florida native plants that attract pollinators include aster, black-eyed Susan, cannas, coral honeysuckle, marigold, purple coneflower, ironweed, Spanish needle and native milkweed (known for its benefit for monarch butterflies). Helpful herbs are basil, cilantro, mint, oregano and rosemary.
For help with your pollinator garden, go to www.pollinator.org or contact the local UF/IFAS Extension in Tavares, which offers advice, plant sales, classes and sample gardens. You can also visit the pollinator garden at Trout Lake Nature Center and see our plants in bloom.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center, a donation-based nonprofit located in Eustis. Visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.