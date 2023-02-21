Florida has regained its “distinction” as the fastest growing state in the nation. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, 60% of Florida’s projected growth is happening in 10 counties, with both Lake and Sumter counties making the list.
Recognizing the need to address the wave of unprecedented growth it is facing, Lake County has been working proactively with the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 1000 Friends of Florida and others to reach community consensus and develop a balanced and economically sound plan on how to grow and where.
This is essential if the county is to protect the economic health and vitality of its iconic and historic communities – including Groveland, Clermont, Mount Dora and many more – and protect rural lands so essential for storing and cleansing drinking water, providing wildlife habitat and abundant recreational opportunities, and conserving agricultural lands essential for food security and the region’s economy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on board. Last month, he issued Executive Order #23-06 at https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EO-23-06.pdf stating his commitment to a joint effort among Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Economic Opportunity and local governments “to improve local government long-term comprehensive planning that ensures sustainable growth while protecting our natural resources.”
But at the same time legislators in Tallahassee are having a field day trying to outdo each other with bills that would destroy what is left of Florida’s community planning process. Here is but a small taste of what is up for consideration:
HB 439, sponsored by Representative Stan McClain – who represents parts of Lake, Marion and Volusia counties – would redefine “sprawl,” in effect eliminating local government authority to manage its community’s patterns of growth. It would also significantly increase allowed development in “agricultural enclaves,” fostering their conversion to subdivisions, and eliminate the ability of local government to deny a proposed zoning change or subdivision because there was not sufficient infrastructure (think roads, schools and police stations) to support the new development.
SB 346, by Senator Nick DiCeglie who represents part of highly urban Pinellas County, and HB 383, by Representative Philip Wayne “Griff” Griffitts of Bay County, would require local governments to review proposed zoning changes, variance approvals, subdivision plats and other development orders within 180 days unless the developer and other parties agree to an extension. This is of particular concern for smaller communities with limited budgets, as they will likely need to hire additional staff to meet the deadline, or rubber stamp development without adequate review to comply with the law.
Another damaging pair of bills up for consideration, SB 540 from Senator DiCeglie and HB 359, from Representative Wyman Duggan of Duval County, would sound the final death knell on challenges from citizens and public interest groups to comprehensive plans and plan amendments. The bills, if approved, could force those citizens and public interest groups who lose such challenges to pay huge legal costs run up by deep-pocketed developers and local governments on the winning side.
If you care about a more sustainable future for Lake County, contact Rep. McClain, who represents part of the county, and urge him to withdraw HB 439. Reach out and oppose other damaging bills now moving forward. And let Gov. DeSantis know that you support his efforts to work with state agencies and local governments to strengthen comprehensive planning. More information on these and other bills is available at 1000 Friends of Florida’s website (1000fof.org/legis/2023-legislative-session).
Lake County needs engaged “community planners” to stand up for what makes this part of Florida special. Time is of the essence. Please speak up now!
Vivian Young, AICP, is communications director for 1000 Friends of Florida, a statewide not-for-profit organization that focuses on saving special places and building better communities across our rapidly growing state.
To find out more, visit www.1000fof.org
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Clermont News Leader.