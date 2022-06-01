Editor’s note: Following the mass shooting tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the News Leader reached out to both the Lake County School System and the various law enforcement agencies. The following is a response from the Lake County School administration to our request to assure the public the measures in place to protect our children.
The next School Board meeting is June 13. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been set, so it is not known (as of May 25) what items will be included.
As for current measures…
Thanks to the generosity of Lake County taxpayers, who supported the school safety referendum four years ago, every school has a School Resource Officer/School Resource Deputy and/or school safety officer on campus.
The referendum also helped us put in place mental health liaisons on every campus who can identify and address troubled students before their issues become a safety concern.
We also have established schools, thanks to the additional income brought in from that referendum, that allow us to remove troubled students temporarily and put them in an alternative learning environment so they can get the support they need to address their issues while continuing their academics.
We have single points of entry at our schools, and every visitor is required to show ID and buzzed into the building
We publicize and encourage the use of anonymous tip lines through SpeakOut and FortifyFL .
We use a behavior threat assessment process to help us determine the level of threat presented by specific students and situations.
We have a panic alert system that allows staff to directly notify authorities in case of emergency.
Parents can help by checking students belongings, pockets, etc. before they leave home to ensure they are not bringing weapons or other forbidden items to school. They can also reinforce the message, “If you see something, say something” so that potential safety issues can be identified and addressed as early as possible.
Counselors are available to work with any student or staff member who may need their services in light of yesterday’s tragic event.
The News Leader expresses its gratitude to the Lake County School administration, as well as to all of the county’s law enforcement agencies for their consideration and involvement to prevent a tragedy such as this from occurring.