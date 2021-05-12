We rightly often look to the government to help us out when we are in trouble.
But government shouldn’t and can’t always do it all.
That’s why there are private, sometimes faith-based groups that step in to fill in the gaps – including several in the Clermont area.
One organization is the Central Florida Hope Center, located on U.S. 27 in Clermont.
The group recently held a grand opening ceremony in its large multi-purpose facility.
It aims to provide help for those in need of food assistance, homelessness help, counseling and job searches.
The spacious facility aims to be a one-stop center for those in need, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
COVID-19 lockdowns did a number on the economy and placed a lot of businesses and families in a financial bind. Things are getting increasingly better, but the effects linger on. The economy is growing, but skyrocketing housing prices have pushed some of our neighbors who might be living paycheck to paycheck, to the brink of homelessness.
The group is a Christian-based organization that uses donations, volunteers and sponsors for funding.
A person can arrive at the center and shop at its food pantry, schedule a counselling session for any number of issues, look for housing assistance and get help finding a job.
Often, getting help from the government takes several different visits to various locations throughout the county.
Government has its place in the assistance realm. But private groups on a mission can sometimes be more successful and nimbler.
Hats off to the Hope Center for creating a place that has the potential to make Clermont a better and more humane place to live.