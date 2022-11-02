On Nov. 12, the day following Veterans Day, American Legion Post 63. Winter Garden will be conducting its sixth “Annual Challenge 22” event on Nov. 12 at the Crooked Can brewery in downtown Winter Garden.
This year’s event features Peter O’Rourke, former Secretary of the Veterans Administration, as guest speaker.
Other aspects will be a memorial service for the 22/day and presenting the flag to the fiancée of 1st Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, who was recently killed in a training accident during his last week of Ranger school.
Two World War Two vets will be celebrating their 100th and 101st birthdays that weekend and will be leading a 2.2 Ruck Walk.
A 2p.m.,motorcycle ride scheduled.
Also, there will be a replica of the Vietnam Memorial on display.
Finally, a 22 day countdown has recently begun in which local businesses can participate. These businesses have been provided tent cards and have been asked to display.
SINCE ITS START
This event’s purpose is to raise awareness and funds by engaging the community to help veterans and first responders combat post traumatic stress and its effect on individuals. On average, the lives of 22 veterans are lost every day. The first responder community is seeing a similar result.
More than $300k has been raised the past five years. As a result, approximately 8000 veterans and first responders referred over to nonprofit partners — working miracles in the world of suicide prevention — have not seen a single recorded suicide amongst that group.
The money raised goes to helping veterans, first responders, active duty members and their families across the state of Florida. A number of these people live in Lake County. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000.
TO LEARN MORE
Kurt Gies is the commander of American Legion Post 63, Winter Garden.