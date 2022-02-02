Historians believe that the first documentation of PTSD was by the Greek historian Herodotus’ account of an Athenian spearman called Epizelus, who lost his sight against the Persians in 49O B.C.E. at the Battle of Marathon; psychogenic mutism followed — loss of speech due to psychological rather than physical factors.
In 1678, Swiss military physicians used the term “nostalgia.” It is a condition characterized by insomnia, anxiety, cardiac palpitations, stupor, and melancholy. German doctors called these symptoms “Heimweh,” or “homesickness.” Spanish doctors coined the term “estar roto,” or “to be broken,” and the French named it “maladie du pays.”
During the American Civil War, military physicians began documenting soldiers suffering from stress and fear due to their military service. As silly as this sounds, army doctors thought heavy packs were the cause of this nervous disorder.
One noted cardiologist, Jacob Mendez Da Costa, called the PTSD-like symptoms “soldier’s heart” after noting afflicted soldiers had higher than normal blood pressure and heart rates. In 1905, Russia was the first to classify this combat-related mental illness as a legitimate medical condition. They called it “boy shok” or “battle shock.”
A decade later, soldiers from the battlefields of World War I used the term “shell shock.” This trauma described “the dazed, disoriented state many of the soldiers experienced during combat or caused by the impact of shells.” By the end of WWI, psychiatrists believed “shell shock” to be the result of emotional problems, paving the way for treatment of PTSD.
With World War Two, this brought more risk with more massive bombs and bigger field weapons with over 25% of soldiers suffering PTSD. By this time the name changed from “combat neurosis” to “combat exhaustion” to “battle fatigue.” The U.S. Army adopted an official slogan to describe it: “Every man has his breaking point.”
By 1952, PTSD made its first appearance in the American Psychiatry Association’s DSM-I under the term “gross stress reaction.” The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) is a tool used by mental health professionals to diagnose various mental illnesses. By now, Psychiatrists were convinced that this reaction was explicitly attributed to combat-related stress.
The Vietnam War brought home the term “Vietnam combat reaction” to describe veterans returning with this affliction. Again, the medical experts used this term to describe a syndrome that included insomnia symptoms, recurrent and terrifying nightmares, anorexia, depression, guilt, and severe anxiety.
In 1972, Psychiatrist Chaim Shatan wrote an article in the New York Times describing a “delayed massive trauma” he coined as “post-Vietnam syndrome.” This prompted a DSM-III Task Force to research “catastrophic stress disorder.” Ultimately, the American Psychological Association accepted the committee’s findings, changed the term to “post-traumatic stress disorder,” and published the DSM-III in 1980 — giving us a new name for this decade’s affliction: PTSD