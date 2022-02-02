Mind Changed. Nostalgia. Soldiers Heart. Estar Roto. Maladie du pays. Shell Shock. Combat Fatigue. PTSD. All familiar yet unfamiliar names of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
It doesn’t matter what you call it, it is still a disorder that affects soldiers.
As soldiers, we put ourselves in harm’s way deliberately. Some of us volunteered to go to War in Afghanistan or Iraq.
For myself and shortly after my return from Afghanistan, I looked into the mirror and saw myself staring back at me. I had to tell the essence of the truth. My responsibility was to tell the truth. I watched as I stared into the abyss. It was me yet I felt it was not me staring back. How long had it been since I phased out or zoned out; as some people liked to state to me. 20 seconds, 20 minutes, 20 hours or 20 months.
I hid parts of myself to adapt to my environment. I had to. What else could I have done? I know it was a personal defense mechanism but it was the only way to cope.
People are remarkably adaptable and resilient. If I was scared to do something, then it was probably the right thing to do. And, yes, I was scared but it was time to put myself into that uncomfortable stage. That’s right, I took myself right out of that comfort zone and began to sweat. I knew it was the right thing to do.
I had to speak with someone. I called it the monkey on my back and it was digging its talons deep into my mind and soul. I tried to deal with this on my own terms — I thought I could cure myself but that was foolish. I needed help; professional help to help me validate my feelings. Validation is what I sought and validation is what I needed to survive. I wanted someone to believe me. Someone other than me.
My monkey had a name and it had four letters: PTSD. A frightening name and one that I thought I could avoid being deployed. Losing a limb was something I thought I could deal with but never thought of ‘catching’ PTSD. I thought I had my stuff together but, alas, I did not for this deadly condition.
Therapy only helped so much and I am not into drugging myself into happiness. The rest was up to me and here is what pushed me into a better mind space.
We have bodies and minds but sometimes they go wrong. The pain of PTSD has an ambiguous beginning, no end in sight but it is always there in some form. It elevates under stress and contracts while I am at peace.
Since leaving the Afghanistan combat theater in 2011, I have had nightmares, been hyper-vigilant and aware of my surroundings and the usual suspiciousness of people in general. My PTSD nightmares or dreams in my brain are trying to make a narrative and/or sense of everything. When those nightmares hit, my body shifts into that REM sleep disorder, whereby my limbs, unlike most dreamers during sleep, are not paralyzed. During my nightmares, my arms or legs may fly out to strike someone.
The nightmares are always in color from the middle-aged henna-dyed bearded Afghan firing an automatic weapon with a specific killing intent in his wild eyes to more tranquil nightmares, if you call nightmares tranquil. I am extremely frustrated over events that I could not control in war. The shift of nightmares is as unpredictable as catching a deadly disease.
As I age with PTSD, I try to become a better leader by not acting impulsively or hastily. I look to consider the circumstances that surround my mind, reason it out, and when I speak or act, I speak or act carefully without emotion. Forgive me if I just don’t get it right every time. I am trying.
Coupled with the above, I am now razor-sharp in the understanding and consciousness of my emotional state and I try to regulate those emotions to avoid undesired words or actions.
Lastly, I can easily identify how somehow someone else is feeling and I adjust my thinking and behavior for that situation. Simply put, I am more empathetic.
Once you have PTSD, your whole perspective on life changes forever. The important issue for veterans is to receive validation for their PTSD. That is what I sought from the VA. After several years, I received an answer of yes to my validation from the VA; I felt emotional relief as in “finally, they believe me.” Validation is important.
I know we are never cured, but we learn to manage it.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information and help with PTSD, seek out The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org