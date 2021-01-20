A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive at the Groveland Police Department on March 1 to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. The Groveland Police Department is required to comply with approximately 250 standards to earn accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available through the Groveland Police Departments public information officer, Sarah Panko, at 352-429-4166 or sarah.panko@groveland-fl.gov.
For more information regarding the accreditation commission or if you want to offer written comments about the Groveland Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or email flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.
Chief of Police Shawn Ramsey said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other areas where compliance can be witnessed.
Once the commission’s assessors complete their review, they report back to the full commission, which will then determine if the agency is to receive accredited status. The Groveland Police Department’s accreditation will be valid for three years once earned.
Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Ramsey said.