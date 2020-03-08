The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is inviting the public to participate on the county-wide Community Health Improvement Planning Consensus Workshop at the Lake County Extension Services Building Auditorium, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares, FL 32778, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Focused implementation is the next step for the community-driven strategic planning process of improving health using the Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships, or MAPP, model. The process will result in a new community health improvement plan (CHIP) for 2020 - 2023.
More information about the Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) model of community health planning can be found at http://naccho.org/programs/public-health- infrastructure/mapp.
County-wide community participation is essential to the development of the new plan. All community partners, organizations and individuals are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Interested attendees are asked to RSVP in advance to DOHLakeChip@flhealth.gov. Feel free to contact Shelly Persaud at (352) 483-7952 if you have any questions.