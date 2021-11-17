TAVARES — Lake County Schools has convened a committee of community stakeholders to identify projects that could benefit from federal funds recently allocated through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The community-at-large is also invited to provide input through surveys posted on the district website.
The deadline for survey participation is 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14.
ARP ESSER funds were provided to state educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and to address the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.
The state was asked to distribute the funds in three major installments — ESSER I, ESSER II and ESSER III. Recipients are given rules on how the money can and cannot be spent. Lake County Schools spent ESSER I funding on:
• Chromebooks
• Software for classroom and distance learning
• Personal protective equipment
• Additional cleaning services
• Temperature scanners for schools
• Extra nurses, among other expenses.
The district spent ESSER II funding on:
• Summer programs and preparations for the beginning of the current school year
• Software to keep students connected
• Additional instructional support
• Additional VPK classrooms
• Custodial supplies, cleaning services and more.
The stakeholder committee, which includes parents, students and district employees, met earlier this month to brainstorm the best ways to spend ESSER III funding, the largest distribution, which totals about $88 million. About $15 million will go to charter schools and about $73 million is earmarked for traditional public schools. Private schools receive funding separately.
The committee developed a list of proposed projects. Those expenditures are now on the survey. They include several items to address learning losses such as expanding tutoring for underperforming students, hiring additional teacher assistants for grades 3-5, and adding more social workers to the staff.
The committee also listed many facility improvements, including HVAC unit replacements, replacing carpet with mold-resistant flooring, replacing old playground equipment and increasing and repairing covered walkways to portables. Other suggestions include technology needs, recruitment and retention bonuses, and additional technology support positions at all schools.
TO LEARN MORE
The suggestions are included in a three-part survey on the district’s website: www.lake.k12.fl.us/ESSER3Funding.
Parents, employees, students and other stakeholders are invited to take the survey and prioritize each suggestion by 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The information gathered will be used to develop a proposed spending plan that will be shared with School Board members at a workshop on Nov. 29.
Sherri Owens is the communications coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: 352-253-6522, or: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us