In current pandemic conditions, Oakland Nature Preserve is trying something new this year for Halloween – a Pumpkin Glow Trail lined with silly and spooky Jack-o-lanterns. The preserve is requesting pumpkin donations created by members of the community who want to display their talent at the holiday event, set for 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
To get that special Halloween glow, Jack-o-lanterns must be carved with light inside for illumination, and battery-powered lighting is required, since open flames cannot be used, to keep the habitat safe. All pumpkins submitted will be available for pick up the day after the event, and any left behind will be shared with the preserve’s program animals for enrichment.
Oct. 24, the Glow Trail will begin at the south end of the boardwalk and proceed along the winding Green Trail back to the ONP parking area, an approximate .3 mile hike.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Oakland Nature Preserve, located on the south side of Lake Apopka in Oakland.
Visit www.oaklandnaturepreserve.org or the ONP Facebook page, or call 407-905-0054 for more information.