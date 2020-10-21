Oakland Nature Preserve is inviting ghouls and goblins to its Pumpkin Glow, the preserve’s newest event. Participants are encouraged to dress in family-friendly costumes and bring a flashlight or lantern for a walk on a winding wooded trail of decorated and hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns. Children will receive candy bags and be able to meet some cool critters. Visitors also will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite jack-o’-lanterns.
Want to enter the contest? Carve and deliver a jack-o’-lantern with a battery powered light inside – no open flames are allowed. Contest participants will receive a Pumpkin Glow certificate and large ONP sticker. All pumpkins submitted can be picked up the day after the event. Any pumpkins left behind will be shared with the preserve’s program animals.
The event runs 6–9 p.m. on Oct. 24. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Oakland Nature Preserve, located at 747 Machete Trail on the south side of Lake Apopka in Oakland. Visit www.oaklandnaturepreserve.org or the ONP Facebook page, or call 407-905-0054 for more information.