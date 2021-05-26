June 12, Clermont and Clermont Police Department will present the city’s first Pups in the Park event with the help of local business sponsors Pat the Dog and Foxtail Coffee Co.
“We invite the community to create special memories with their dogs at this exciting new event,” Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis said. “We love our Champion companions.”
Leashed dogs of all breeds are invited to break from their K-9-to-5 routines for a fun-filled, free lineup of programs from 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th St.
Pups and their people are welcome to participate in any and all events, beginning with a 1-mile dog walk at 9 a.m., followed by a dog swimsuit parade and competition at 10 a.m. A live DJ will raise the “woof” all morning. Attendees can enjoy a puppaccino with the “pawlice,” too.
“We wanted to bring a new twist to Coffee with a Cop,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “Our officers look forward to meeting our citizens and their four-legged best friends.”
For a frisbee competition, show off your dog’s fetch skills and win prizes. Frisbees and other giveaways are free – first come, first served.
Those participating in the walk can enjoy Lake Hiawatha Preserve’s shaded, scenic route.
Pre-registration at www.ClermontFL.gov/events is encouraged but not required for the swimsuit and frisbee competitions. The day of the event, check in at the pavilion on the east side of County Road 561 by the lake.