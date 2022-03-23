The Clermont Garden Club has added a Purple Martin bird house to its clubhouse ground. It was donated by Denise Palermo, second vice president.
The birdhouse was added to its native flower garden, trees and shrubs that serve as pollinators for bees, butterflies, insects and other small garden animal dwellers.
The purple martin bird house has very unique and interesting features for the nesting of the purple martin such as convenient landing and takeoff rails. Crescent shaped resistant entrance so as to prevent pest birds from entering and disrupting the rightful martin tenant; overhanging rails also to help protect the martins and their eggs; proper ventilation and maximum comfort is also taken into consideration for the birds. The holes of the purple martin house are very thin which is perfect to deter squirrels, rats and large snakes etc.
The house is strategically set on the garden club grounds where there is clear access from all sides. The height of the house can be anywhere between 12-20 feet. Once the birds have used the house they will return to it year after year. The house can be a simple structure or with many compartments.
In the U.S., purple martins are almost entirely dependent on artificial nesting sites. The best house will not only attract these birds but proper construction will keep residents safe from poor weather and predators.
The purple martin birds are beloved songbirds, iridescent in color and are one of the largest swallow species. They are highly sought after. They are colonial nesters, hence the need for a large birdhouse with multiple compartments in order to meet their nesting needs.
The birds feed exclusively on flying insects, such as beetles and dragonflies. They are beneficial to humans because their diet includes many destructive insects and impresses us with their grace and beauty as well.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
The Clermont Garden CLub continually strives to inform our neighbors and the community with the hope of educating and inspiring residents of our very best and latest gardening tips and horticultural awareness. The club and its members find pleasure in sharing interesting habits of our birds and garden creatures as well.
