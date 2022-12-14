(Editor’s note: Additional Chanukah articles on inside pages, and in Dec. 21 edition)
“Chanukah is the Festival of Lights/Instead of one day of presents, we get eight cra-a-a-a-a-zy nights!”
It probably is safe to say that many are familiar with the song first sung in 1994 by Adam Sandler on Saturday Night Light and updated several times. But how many people are familiar with the holiday itself?
If you are among those not at all well-versed about Chanukah (also spelled Hanukkah, among other variants), the opportunity to do so takes place Sunday evening, Dec. 18, when Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky, who heads Chabad of South Lake County, conducts a public grand menorah lighting at Waterfront Park.
The evening's events start at 4:30 p.m., with a slew of activities for young and old. Among the features and events will be a dog circus show; kosher food (for sale), special presence from dignitaries, Dreidel/Gelt Drop, fantastic music, and last but not least, a "Helicopter Gelt Drop." RSVP by Dec 14, for a chance to win a pair of AirPods: www.Jewishsl.com/celebration
WHAT’S CHANUKAH?
But what is Chanukah actually about? For starters, it is neither a major holiday in the Jewish religion, nor is it the “Jewish Christmas.” In fact, for decades, presents were not necessarily a part of the holiday, and even when given out, it was done so often only on the first night, and maybe not more than one or two given.
According to Jonathan Sarna, professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University, explains that American Jews used to exchange gifts only on Purim, but in the late 19th century there was a shift from Purim to Chanukah. Christmas itself became magnified in the late 19th century when it became a national holiday in America.
The Jewish custom shifted in imitation of Christmas, as the Christian holiday’s consumerism grew, and it soon was considered a major Jewish holiday, at least perception-wise; in actuality, it remains a minor holiday within the faith.
However, it was only at the start of the 1960s that presents became the major facet of Chanukah that it is today, as assimilation became prevalent. Some theorize this assimilation was enhanced in response to the Holocaust, which led to a greater acceptance of Jewish people in the general population as barriers came down.
Prior to then, though, it was customary to give money (called “gelt” in Hebrew), as a way for a Jewish child to draw closer to his/her religion, with the understanding that some of that money is to go to charity (which, in Hebrew is called tzedakah). Nowadays, gelt is chocolate in the form of ersatz coins wrapped in gold foil.
CHANUKAH’S ORIGINS
The simple story of Chanukah is that Israel fought the Syrians. The actual story is far more complicated.
More than 2000 years ago, in 165 B.C.E., Israel was part of the Syrian-Greek empire. It was the threat to Judaism that was of significance, as the Syrian-Greek empire’s Hellenistic influence was expanding. That influence included idol worship, among other aspects, such as the ideal of outward beauty versus the Judaic emphasis on truth and moral purity. Many Jews were abandoning their heritage, with some males even going so far to reverse their circumcisions.
Essentially, part of what was taking place eventually became a civil war between the Jews who remained true to their faith fighting against those who had abandoned the ways of the Torah.
ANTIOCHUS THE MADMAN
At the time the land was ruled by Antiochus IV. He was a tyrant and contemptuous of religion. Desiring to unify his kingdom through the medium of a common religion and culture, he tried to root out the individualism of the Jews by suppressing all the Jewish Laws.
A subsequent rebellion led Antiochus to give orders to kill and thousands of Jews were murdered. He then enacted harsh decrees. Worship was forbidden and holy scrolls burnt and destroyed. The Greco-Syrian soldiers went throughout the land and forced inhabitants to worship pagan gods.
In one village the soldiers ordered Mattityahu (Mattathias) to offer sacrifices to Greek gods at an altar built in the marketplace. He refused. When a Hellenistic Jew went to offer a sacrifice, that man was killed by Mattityahu, and his sons then lay siege to the soldiers, slaying many of them, causing the others to flee, and destroying the altar.
THE MACCABEES
Mattityahu was elderly, and before he died, he called his sons together and urged them to continue fighting in defense of the Jewish faith. Their leader should be Judah the Strong, who was called Maccabee, a word composed of the initial letters of four Hebrew words: Mi Kamocha Ba’Eilim Hashem (Who is like You, O G-d).
The Maccabees engaged primarily in what today is called guerilla warfare, but also in direct combat. After a series of battles, Antiochus’s forces were permanently defeated.
MIRACLE OF LIGHTS
The Maccabees liberated Jerusalem, entered the Temple and cleared it of the idol placed there by the Greco-Syrians. They also built a new altar, as well as a new menorah.
When they went to light it, there was only a small vessel of pure olive oil, sufficient to light only one day. However, it remained lit eight days until new oil was made available, thus Chanukah is known as the Miracle of Light. Translated, Chanukah means “dedication.”