Sept. 19, the fifth annual charity golf tournament benefitting The Animal League, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity dedicated to providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, will take place at Green Valley Country Club in Clermont.
The Animal League will be adhering to the CDC’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.
Foursomes and singles are welcome. Cost is $70 per person in advance or $80 day of the event. This includes lunch served following play. There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 tickets, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests and mulligans. Non-golfers can join lunch for $25 per person.
To register or sign up to join the lunch, visit www.TheAnimalLeague.org/PuttinForePaws.