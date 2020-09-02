Sept. 19, the fifth annual charity golf tournament benefitting The Animal League, a 501c3 non-profit charity dedicated to providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, will take place at Green Valley Country Club in Clermont.
“We’re excited to be returning to Green Valley Country Club for this event. They have always been huge supporters of the lifesaving work of The Animal League, and they have worked with us in making this event one to remember,” said tournament organizer and volunteer Vicky Antonini Manus.
The Animal League will be adhering to CDC guidelines relative to COVID-19.
Foursomes and singles are welcome. Cost is $70 per person in advance or $80 day of the event. This includes lunch served following play. There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 tickets, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests and mulligans. Non-golfers can join lunch for $25 per person.
To register an individual or a team, become a tournament sponsor or join the lunch, visit www.TheAnimalLeague.org/PuttinForePaws.