The Animal League, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, dedicated to providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, announces the details of their Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, “Puttin’ Fore Paws.”
The fun starts on Saturday, Sept. 25. at 7 a.m. with registration and shotgun start at 8 a.m. at Green Valley Country Club in Clermont. A par 72 course with scenic views, ponds and rolling hills, this course is perfect for experienced golfers, new golfers and future golfers.
Golf packages for Puttin’ Fore Paws Charity Golf Tournament start at $85, which includes green fees, golf cart use and lunch, or $100 day of the event.
In addition, organizers are bringing back the Super Ticket. Super Tickets include green fees, golf cart use, lunch, Putting Contest, three Mulligans and five Raffle Prize Tickets for $110.
Sponsorship opportunities have been created, catering to all budgets and commitment levels, starting at $125 and up to $2,000. These sponsorships give companies (and individuals) the opportunity to promote their brand and gain exposure as supporters of The Animal League. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or registering for the tournament, please visit theanimalleague.org/puttinforepaws.
“The Animal League is a special place — something I quickly realized after volunteering for events and being a foster failure” said Lynn Williams, a volunteer and one of the tournament organizers. “To be part of an animal’s journey from rescue to adoption is an amazing experience. The effect the animals have on those that rescue them is so heartwarming and life changing.
“I couldn’t be more proud to help raise money for such a dedicated organization,” she said. “We hope with the help of the community, sponsors and past tournament participants that we can reach a milestone in raising money to support the lifesaving work of The Animal League.”
For those that want to support The Animal League that day but are not up to golfing this year, you can join in the fun by having lunch at the Green Valley Bar & Grill. The price for lunch only is $25 per person. The 50/50 drawing and prize raffles are available to everyone.
WANT TO REGISTER, SPONSOR, ETC.?
To register an individual, a team, become a tournament sponsor or join us for lunch, visit TheAnimalLeague.org/PuttinForePaws
The Animal League would like to thank all of those who support it and we look forward to seeing you Sept. 25. The Animal League welcomes any and all individuals, businesses and organizations to participate and sponsor the event. All proceeds raised directly benefit The Animal League in their life saving efforts for cats and dogs that may have otherwise been euthanized.
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
The Animal League (formerly South Lake Animal League) is a 501 (c ) (3) founded in 1988. Its is to enhance the lives of animals and people in our communities through education, awareness, adoption and compassion. For more information visit www.theanimalleague.org.
Deb Munini Schwartz is the contact person for the golf tournament. She can be reached at: puttinforepaws@theanimalleague.org.