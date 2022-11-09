Editor’s message: The following was provided to the News Leader courtesy David C. Peck, who is not the author. We thank him for this timely submission and for the privilege to print this as a tribute on Veterans Day 2022.
Aside from the absolute tragedy of serving, suffering, and sacrificing one’s life and youth in and for another needless war, there is another unwritten and publicly unrecognized phenomenon which leads to suicide.
I call this the pyramid of guilt, representing a hierarchy of sacrifice experienced by war time veterans.
At the top of this pyramid, sadly, are the combat deaths. Those heroes who never come home. Who could give more? Left behind are children, spouses, parents, siblings, family members, and friends.
Just below them on this sacrificial pyramid are those veterans who were horribly wounded. Missing arms and legs, enduring years of sleepless nights, and crying endlessly for their friends and comrades who were killed. All they can do is feel guilty that their buddies died, and maybe even died saving their own lives.
Just below these heroes would be those who were wounded, probably evacuated, and awarded purple hearts. This group includes some who were and are horribly mutilated, and are forever disabled. They feel lucky that they were better off than those in the groups above,but again, many feel that “...it could or should have been me, instead.”
Next down the guilt ladder would be those that got wounded, but not really badly. These purple heart recipients are rightfully honored, and get recognized in public celebrations, but many of them feel unworthy of the praise because they too got off easier than their buddies. They look up, for forgiveness, but not down, for those who were not wounded. This is a very difficult guilt situation and these are the guys who are usually silent about their heroism.
Sadly, not all wounds are bloody. Shellshock and PTSD are terms which describe emotional wounds, which too often destroy veterans’ lives. This can affect any veteran of the groups just described. It appears that suicide is more prevalent with these heroes. Of course, these guilt feelings can be an important contributor to PTSD.
Just below these heroes are the ones who experienced combat. In most wars, only 10% see combat. It’s called the “pointy end of the spear.” Korea was different. So was our Civil War. This is my cohort, and I have unending guilt that I was so lucky that the bullets and missiles missed me but killed someone else.
I look up the pyramid for forgiveness from those who suffered more than I did. But all of them also look up for their own forgiveness. But the guys at the top, who died, can’t forgive down the hierarchy. That’s the problem, there is no trickle down forgiveness.
So the essence of this thesis is that I can’t look down to forgive, because I can’t stop looking up for my own forgiveness. this is the hopelessness for veterans to get right with themselves. Every hero looks up for forgiveness, and that path ends up at the cemetery. It’s hard to forgive someone whose sacrifice was less than your own.
And then there is the corollary issue of ‘stolen valor.” Human nature includes the temptation to embellish one’s status and reputation. For example, bragging about combat involvement when it didn’t happen, or wearing an unearned meritorious medal, Purple Heart or combat award.
A famous politician in a VFW in Connecticut is a well known example. For our hierarchy of guilt population, there is no possible forgiveness for these imposters. But they are just a distraction for the heroes and all who honor them. They live with their own guilt.
In the cohort right below mine are the heroes who were in the war, but did not see combat. They are uncomfortable admitting they were there but didn’t see combat. They definitely have a guilt issue because they escaped the horrors of war. Desk jobs are important to the battlefield, but they are not the “pointy end of the spear.” Many Navy and Air Force vets have these feelings when they are around guys who were actually in combat.
Next down on the guilt pyramid are those who served during a war, but weren’t involved. A perfect example is someone in the Pentagon, or in a training base prepping the combatants. Many career vets didn’t get promoted, because they didn’t serve. They were happy to avoid war at the time, but later wish they had. Sometimes sacrifice gets rewarded.
Next down this hierarchy are those who avoided serving in some way. flat feet, medical excuses, kids and family (Korea, World War Two), college, important friends, etc. many of these individuals now feel guilty and try to hide or explain their avoidance, such as politicians. but those who wanted to go and were turned away are suffering the same guilt.
Last but not least are the citizens who ran away to avoid serving our wonderful country. They did not think it was their country. Now they have to admit they were afraid, fashionable, or political.
Since our forgiving country has accepted them back, I would hope that these returning traitors have the most guilt of all, because in this hierarchy there is no level lower than theirs.
They can’t look down at a recent honor flight, with vets from four wars. You couldn’t tell which ones fit into these categories. All were equal and honored. Some were in chairs, some had Purple Hearts and crutches, and some never saw war. So the silent suffering of these guilt feelings is unrecognized.
God bless our hero warrior veterans, and our wonderful country.
— Anonymous