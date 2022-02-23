By STEVE STEINER
The News Leader is bringing a favorite many people enjoy, one that a number of newspapers often run: We will pick a question and then ask a random number of people their responses.
The reporter handling this assignment is Alexia Rivera. Her goal is to make journalism her career and this is her first effort “dipping her toes in the water.”
Now, enjoy this week’s question and please, let us know what you think.
This week’s question is:
What would you like to see come to the area?
Jennifer: “I like the outdoor venues, like the food trucks, the farmer’s market, and to be honest with you, I like to swim. If there were more swimming areas, because I know that you can swim in this lake but in others you can’t.”
Reina: I would say a nice coffee shop lounge that’s open late, something nightlife, but not excessive.”
Mikayla: A skatepark.