“For someone not from the area, what would you recommend they do or see?”
Alex Marquis, Orlando
“I would recommend, as far as eating, Corelli’s Pantry. We have the Marketplace, which is down the corner of Montrose. The Farmer’s Markets on Sundays, and the first Friday of the month.”
- - -
Dorothy Hammond, Eustis
I would say Cheeser’s Palace Cafe. The amount of people I have seen walk in there and come out with a smile, I’d say it’s a good place.”
- - -
Janelle Arnau, Orlando
“I really do like the market, I really love coming here. All the people who come here are super friendly, the vendors and the customers are really nice. It’s a really nice thing to do while you’re in the area.”
- - -
John Goguen, Ocala
“Definitely the farmer’s market, there’s a lot of variety in products and local shops on the street. I’ve been coming down here to work this market for six years now and I’ve got quite the loyal following of people from the seafood business. I’ve met a lot of the local merchants here and a bunch of nice people. It’s a friendly place.”