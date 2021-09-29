It was good news at the Sept. 21 Minneola City Council meeting, when it was announced that the Fiscal Year 2021-22 millage rate will be 5.9, which is lower than the state allowed millage rate of 6.2836.
“This is a tax reduction,” said City Manager Mark Johnson. He went beyond that in his effusiveness to the mayor and city councilors. “You’ve all done a good job.”
He revealed that Minneola was only of two cities that could lay claim to having lowered its millage rate.
However, the main focus of the Sept. 21 meeting revolved around discussing the Hills of Minneola Park Discussion topic, with the overwhelming discussion coming from council member Joseph Saunders.
According to Johnson, who spoke to the News Leader in a separate conversation, the proposed park has been in consideration for more than a decade. In exchange for a $1.2 million credit in impact fees, the owner of the property has offered to donate the property, estimated between 50-60 acres, and will provide the work developing the park.
The land itself is in need of grading. In a response to comments made by Saunders at a later point in the discussion, Mayor Pat Kelley pointed out that in its current state the property looks like a version of the Grand Canyon; that, and the fact the developer was eager to start “moving dirt.”
On his part, Saunders was the only council member who spoke at length about the park, with the majority of his comments concerns he held. One of those concerns involved a proposed amphitheater and its placements according to a proposed map of the park. The way it was situated, he opined, would not be conducive to being enjoyed.
“I don’t think a lot of people are going to want to sit there on a 95 degree day,” said Saunders. “I think we need to question the direction of the amphitheater.” However, he concluded his concern about the amphitheater wasn’t something that needed to be immediately resolved. “We don’t need to do it now.”
The amphitheater turned out to be just one of a litany of matters about the proposed park raised by Saunders. He spoke also on the type of trees he preferred be planted (palm trees); his preference for transportable pavilions; how much land was going to be used for a water retention area; and how much all this was going to cost.
Of the latter, Saunders speculated whether this might mean increasing the staff of the parks and recreation department. In turn, that would run up costs to the city’s budget.
“I see this adding employees,” he said. He estimated that upkeep could run as much as at $100,000 per year.
Saunders dominated the park discussion, and outside of the response the mayor earlier made addressing one of Saunders’ concerns, few other councilors spoke up, and their comments were brief. Councilor Debbie Flinn expressed her belief that the blueprint to be a “great start.”
Councilor Pam Serviss stated she found herself in agreement with Saunders regarding the amphitheater.
The only other person to speak at length was Lisa Jones, a former council member for eight years. She spoke directly to a point Saunders had made regarding the layout of the park. He found it meandering.
“I agree it’s a meandering park,” said Jones. However, she believed people want to meander while at the part once it is finished being constructed.
She also held no objection to the belief that the park will attract non-residents. She pointed out that people who don’t live in Minneola will still be bringing in revenue, patronizing businesses.
Jones did ask that a proposed fountain be placed in the center of the park. She also called for council members to consider the installation of a greenhouse and creation of a butterfly park, to tie the park in with nature and perhaps agritourism. She also made a pitch regarding funding the arts in support of the amphitheater.