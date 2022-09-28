Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, heavy at times in the morning. Thunderstorms with torrential downpours developing for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected.