“...Be still and know that I am God...” Psalm 46:10
There are grieving moments, loving moments and thankful moments in our life that are “life changing.” It is in these moments that we see the peace of God, the love of God, the blessings from God; they often become the “best” moments.
We grieve for a broken relationship, the loss of a job or opportunity, an unexpected illness or death of a loved one. Life is full of grieving moments.
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up...A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.” Ecclesiastes 3:1,2,4
In the grieving times we have the Lord to comfort and guide us :
“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me”. Psalm 23:1-4
Our Lord is there to give us rest (lie down); to lead us; restore us; guide us; be with us. These grieving moments can become the sweetest times of fellowship with our Lord.
Those quiet loving moments are often spoken or expressed with quiet whispers, hugs or gentle kisses. When a baby is born; when we realize that we are in love with someone; a comfortable friendship. We put such a high value on “busyness” and activity, or buying gifts or goods; that we often overlook the reading of a book for our kids; sitting with a grandmother; or just being with friends or loved ones, that we miss the quiet moments.
“..a time to embrace...a time to love..”; Ecclesiastes 3:5,8
A key word is: time. Take time to show your expressions of love.
“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.” 1 Timothy 6:6-8
Being thankful and content are deemed “old fashioned;”we live in such prosperous times that we have come to expect a comfortable life without much trouble or sacrifice. We have been so blessed by modern conveniences in travel, food options, employment; liberty, freedom and opportunity. We have so much to be thankful for. God has truly blessed America.
How do I live through grief? How can I be loving? How can I be thankful? It is by having peace with God. He gives us the assurance of eternal life.
“And this is the record ...that ye may know that ye have eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” 1 John 5:13 “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord, shall be saved.” Romans 10:13
We can be loving and kind because Jesus loves us.
“We love him, because he first loved us.” 1 John 4:19
We are thankful to God for loving us and providing all things for us when we pray:
“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts...and be ye thankful.” Colossians 3:15
Look for those quiet moments. Create those quiet moments. Enjoy the quiet moments.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
