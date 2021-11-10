Editor’s note:The following results below are unofficial; the official results were not validated by press time. According to Tina Dawson, with the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, the official results would not be made public until after 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, several hours after the News Leader’s deadline. The paper will post corrections, if any, as soon as these are learned, on its Facebook site, but not until the Nov. 17 edition of the print version.
Mike Radzik did more than win his bid for another term on the Groveland City Council, he annihilated his opponent, Christopher Walker.
Radzik garnered 76.24% of the vote, tallying 1,091 ballots, to Walker’s 390 votes, which netted Walker /23.76% of votes cast.
In addition to the above, voters in Groveland weighed in on two charter amendments. The first amendment to the city charter proposed that term in office be expanded to four years; currently a term is two years. Voters narrowly rejected the proposal: 735 vs. 688 (or: 51.65% to 48.35%)
The second proposal, however, passed by a wide margin, 71.07% to 28.93% (or: 1,017 vs. 414 votes). This proposal sought to limit the people voting for a candidate must also live in the district. Currently, city council members were voted and served in an at-large arrangement.
MONTVERDE
There were five candidates for the three seats to be filled, with the top vote-getter Allan Hartle, who amassed 209 votes, thus netting 25.49% of ballots cast. Second-most votes were accrued by James Ley, with 202 votes for 24.63%. Rounding out the third highest number of votes, 193/23.54%, went to Judy S. Smith.
Gary Shindele and Paul Ryan rounded out the results with 112 (13.65%) and 104 (12.68%) votes cast, respectively.