May rainfall was well below average across the St. Johns River Water Management District, with only a few areas of near-average rainfall in southeast Orange, northern Brevard and southeast Marion counties.
Districtwide, May rainfall averaged 1.5 inches, which is 1.96 inches below the long-term average for the month. Districtwide, however, the cumulative total for the past 12 months is near the long-term average, at 51.9 inches. Countywide rainfall totals for the past 12 months range from a low of 51.1 inches in Lake County to 58.9 inches in Volusia County.
Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of May were at the 40th percentile districtwide. This means that since 1980, aquifer levels have been higher than they are now about 60 percent of the time.
Lake levels also changed. While Lake Apopka’s water level is regulated with water control structures, it did decrease about 6 inches, remaining consistent with its regulation schedule at 65.3 feet. Water levels at Lake Brooklyn, located in Clay County, decreased a foot in May to 97.8 feet. Marion County’s Lake Weir, at 52.5 feet, decreased a half-foot.
