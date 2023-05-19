Raise a toast to these masters!

Two members of the Clermont Toastmasters club have won major awards, propelling one of them to a major district competition next month.
Barbara Amato won a first place at the Toastmasters International Speech competition held at Daytona Shores for her moving talk about her past entitled Kaleidoscope.
In the International competition category, she talked about past traumas that she has had to overcome to live the life she enjoys today.
Barbara also won first place in the Evaluation contest, which is where she had to evaluate a speech given by a Toastmaster from Pittsburg, PA entitled ‘The Gift.’
Barbara now moves forward to the Toastmasters regional competition in June and if she wins that contest, she will go to the Bahamas to compete in the World Championships in August.
Nancy Wilkins, who is president of Clermont Toastmasters won third place against Barbara in the International contest with her speech. She was competing for another club, West Volusia, because two members of the same club can’t both compete in the International.
Kim Dombroski, the club’s Vice President of Education, said: “We are incredibly proud of Barbara and Nancy. Their speeches were so well executed, and they beat off some stiff competition. Overall, our club did very well.”
Clermont Toastmasters is now into its 11th year and is the perfect club to join if you have to give speeches at work or if you just want to learn the art of public speaking in a fun way.
The nationwide organization consists of 14 regions spread over 145 countries and 16200 clubs that have more than 364000 members.
Famous Toastmasters include Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Tim Allen, Leonard Nimoy (Spock from Star Trek) and Stephen Colbert.
Clermont Toastmasters has 34 members with ages ranging from 22-78 who have all joined for a variety of reasons and it’s no surprise that the club’s motto is ‘Where Leaders are Made.’
The club teaches how to give engaging, fun and educated speeches, how to use visual aids and the best ways to present in a professional manner.
Dombroski, who joined the club seven years ago because she was shy about public speaking because she is partially deaf and has cochlear implants, said that members come from all walks of life.
“People who have careers that involve having good leadership skills join us so that they can gain confidence and learn how to speak to employees in an educated manner,” Dombroski said.
“It definitely helps people who are shy to speak in public. When I joined, I could not talk to a crowd. I have cochlear implants which always made me very timid to talk to people.
“Now I can speak on a stage Infront of a crowd. Just recently I spoke at a function to 160 people. Toastmasters has given me the training to be confident when I stand-up and talk to strangers. It’s such a gift.”
Clermont Toastmasters, a non-profit organization, meet in the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Blvd, every Monday at 7pm. Club dues are $62 every six months and members are encouraged to enter competitions and to set speaking goals.
Anyone interested is invited to attend a meeting free of charge. For more information, visit the website www.clermonttoastmasters.org or email club president Nancy at NancyWilkins@me.com