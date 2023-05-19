Raise a toast to these masters!

Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.