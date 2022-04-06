This year Muslims of Clermont are excited for the Month of Ramadan, like a breath of fresh air, after being restricted by the pandemic. Ramadan starts in the beginning of April. Our community is fasting from 6 a.m. (sunrise) to 8 p.m. (sunset) for the pleasure of God and as a renewed commitment to His Worship.
According to Scripture, Fasting is prescribed to us as it was prescribed to nations before us so that we can attain a greater level of God-consciousness. In this month, not only will our stomachs be abstaining from food and drink, but so will our eyes, ears, tongue, and our mind will be abstaining from anything that can be unpleasing to God.
The eyes should be retrained to only looking at what is lawful. The ears should listen to what is righteous. The tongue should avoid foul and vulgar language and the mind should abstain from bad thoughts. These are some of the challenges Muslims will face during this month of detoxification.
Apart from the benefit of self-purging, Muslims are reminded of God’s blessings over us and they are innumerable. As we look around, we are thankful to be alive after many have been visited by the Angel of Death, perhaps via COVID-19 or other means. Life simply cannot be taken for granted.
This Ramadan we remember the less fortunate around the world and they are so many. We will remember those living in war torn countries and as well as those stricken by poverty. Our hearts are softened and for a few hours we feel the pangs of hunger and thirst that they may endure constantly. As we sit around the dinner table, at 8 p.m., to break our fast, we contemplate what meal the less fortunate may have to break their incessant fast, knowing that they lack the essentials that we take for granted.
Ramadan reminds us that this life is a test and if we pass the test by realizing our purpose in this life and then being conscious of our behavior as we journey through this world, Heaven awaits us.
Have you ever had a Ramadan dinner before? Most people prepare very fancy dishes for breaking their fast. It’s probably the only one month of guaranteed family dinners. For those attached to their phones, fortunately, they don’t have to give them up. They probably will put it down for a few minutes, as they make their final supplications before sunset, as they are about to break their fast.
Nights are spent doing extra prayers and recitation of the Holy Quran while getting enough sleep to wake up at 5 a.m. to have an early breakfast.
Before you know it, the month is almost done. We have become so used to the month and its blessings, that tears of sadness may trickle from our eyes in preparation for the Eid Celebration.
Eid signifies the end of this dear month. Muslims are left humbled, in a state of increased faith, with a sense of accomplishment, and motivated to be a better person.
Ameer Ali is with the Florida Islamic Center, 60 W. Center St., Minneola.