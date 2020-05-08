Clermont News Leader recently asked readers for examples of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the people we heard from, Clermont resident Kathy Moore, shared the following story with us. Enjoy!
My husband and I are seniors, staying home as told. We have neighbors to our right and to our left who have reached out many times. They’ve let us know when they’re going to buy groceries, and later that day, there are needed things coming to our doorstep, such as milk, bread, bananas and delicious produce! Different things in our times of need. We are grateful for them! One day, a tasty loaf of banana nut bread — warm and freshly baked — was at my front door. I received a text alert to check there. Clermont has many thoughtful and kind folks. We are thankful to have them in our lives!